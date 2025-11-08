Zlatan Ibrahimović Takes Shocking Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, Putting Lionel Messi on a Pedestal

The debate about who is the true G.O.A.T. in the realm of Soccer is unlikely to conclude anytime soon, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest interview with Piers Morgan. Having engaged in a tête-à-tête with him a couple of years ago, which was controversial in its own right, this new conversation is once again making headlines for both the right and wrong reasons. Among them is Ronaldo’s subtle, indirect digs at his long-time rival of over 15 years, none other than Lionel Messi. However, stepping up to defend the Argentine superstar and take a jab at Ronaldo is Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Known for his outspoken and blunt nature, the retired Swedish footballer didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on CR7’s hour-and-a-half-long interview with the British broadcaster. As per the quotes shared by @thescreenlad on X, Zlatan said, “The DIFFERENCE between Messi and Ronaldo is that interviewers tell Messi he’s the GOAT, while Ronaldo tells the interviewer that he’s the goat.”

Shots fired! With a simple yet succinct response, Ibra managed to make his point clear about Ronaldo praising himself while downplaying his rivals, even including Lionel Messi, for that matter. For those unaware, the interview had many glimpses where the Madeira-born forward made forceful reflections on his long-standing rival, saying, “Is Messi better than me? I don’t agree.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As if that wasn’t enough, the former Real Madrid star insisted that the likes of Argentina and Brazil are used to winning the World Cup, a claim which was made to belittle Messi’s 2022 World Cup win, before adding that winning the prestigious Golden trophy isn’t the sole factor in deciding who’s better. Ronaldo rather took pride in helping his nation win two major international trophies, including the 2016 Euros and 2019 Nations League.

Of course, such claims took no time in gaining traction among fans for some heated debate across the internet, with Ibrahimovic being no exception in taking a dig at the former Juventus and Manchester United star. To be fair, this isn’t the first time the former Swedish skipper has sided with Messi, often expressing admiration for the 8x Ballon d’Or winner. In fact, both were teammates at FC Barcelona, having spent a season together under Pep Guardiola’s guidance during the Catalan club’s golden era.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Messi is one of a kind. I don’t know if we will see another player do the things that he does because he has his style,” before adding, there would never be any player like LM10 or will ever become like him, back in 2016. While expressing his gratitude for sharing the pitch alongside La Pulga, Zlatan likened playing with Messi to “Playing PlayStation: You give the ball to the guy and you start to go through every player, and that’s who Messi is.”

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he considers his success as a result of hard work, once vocally claiming that the Al Nassr star isn’t a natural talent like Messi, Ronaldo Nazario, and Ronaldinho. Then again, there have been certain moments where CR7 has heard some more criticism from the larger-than-life living personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

No Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for Zlatan Ibrahimovic!

In the same interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo made an appeal to see the Saudi Pro League-based players get a chance to be seen as Ballon d’Or contenders and that their stats should be included in consideration for the Golden Boot award. This didn’t settle in the eyes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who, while questioning Ronaldo’s suggestion, responded with, “Doctors should take a look at that.”

In fact, in that earlier interview, Ronaldo had also placed the Saudi Pro League on a pedestal while belittling France’s Ligue 1, a league where not only Lionel Messi but also Zlatan Ibrahimović once played during their respective stints with Paris Saint-Germain. That didn’t sit well with Ibra, who later took a shot back at Ronaldo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Fussball International FIFA Ballon d Or 2015 in Zuerich 11.01.2016 Pressekonferenz Weltfussballer 2015 nominierte Spieler: Lionel Messi FC Barcelona Barca / Argentinien) und Cristiano Ronaldo (v.li, Real Madrid / Portugal) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUTxSUIxITA

However, if you think the Swedish icon only sides with Messi, that’s not entirely true. Back in 2023, Zlatan himself appeared on Piers Morgan’s show, discussing his own legacy and boldly claiming, “I think I am the best… without joking,” before adding, “I’m the most complete player that ever exists,” effectively dismissing the ongoing GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo.

Well, that’s typical Zlatan behavior. Regardless, share your thoughts in the comments below.