John Cook’s Shocking Nebraska Return Leaves Volleyball Community Surprised

“Sometimes he was stubborn,” recalled 2024 graduate Merritt Beason. “But he was willing to adapt and really do anything for what we needed as a team.” These words from a former disciple of John Cook, while describing the ever-evolving nature of the former Nebraska Huskers volleyball coach a few months ago, really sum him up. Quite impressive, considering where he was in his career before eventually calling it quits earlier this year. But talk about making a comeback, as Cook is finally returning to Nebraska, leaving the entire volleyball community in disbelief.

News flash, John Cook has joined Omaha Supernovas as a co-owner and General Manager. The update came just a few hours ago. In what’s being hailed as one of the biggest moves in pro volleyball history, Cook will oversee all team operations — from signing players to assembling the coaching staff — as the Supernovas gear up for free agency, which kicks off on Thursday, August 7 at 4 p.m. CDT, and begin building toward a championship run in the MLV’s regular season starting January 2026.

“After more than 30 years of coaching, I knew I wanted the next chapter to be just as impactful and becoming the General Manager of the Omaha Supernovas is exactly that opportunity,” said Cook. “I’ve spent my career helping grow the game at the college level, and now I have the chance to take that knowledge and apply it in a new way, with the world’s leading professional volleyball franchise.

“The energy around our sport has never been higher, and the Supernovas are at the forefront of that momentum. There’s no better place than Nebraska, and no better organization than the Supernovas, to help take this sport to the next level.”

(This is a developing story…)

John Cook joining Omaha Supernovas draws mixed reactions from the volleyball world

Emily Ehman wrote, “Well this is sick 👀👏”

“No one could have prepared me for this. // Husker Nation x Novas Nation. Congrats, Coach!”

“This is great! I knew that Coach Cook would find something cool to do after retiring from Nebraska, and today that was announced!”

“Novas? Really? Can they get Stivrins or Kubik from Lovb?”

“OMG this is so dumb. This is like nebraska dragging tom osbourne out at every football related thing for the last 30 years. Let it go nebraska. JFC.”