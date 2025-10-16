Alexis Ohanian Joins Kevin Durant & Others in $160 Million-Worth Women’s Volleyball Milestone

If there’s one thing that has been made pretty much clear, it’s that Alexis Ohanian is a hardcore women’s sports advocate. “A lot of people are shocked by the sudden surge in valuation around women’s sports. Do you know who is definitely not shocked? Me.” These words from Serena Williams’ husband are enough to showcase the immense faith (and even money for the sake) he has invested in promoting many women’s games, including basketball, track & field, golf, and soccer. And rightly so, it was only natural for Ohanian to make the headlines with yet another venture.

News flash: Alexis Ohanian has now expanded his investment portfolio of women’s sports by joining the League One Volleyball (LOVB). The Reddit co-founder, along with his firm Seven Seven Six, will be leading the ownership group of a new Los Angeles-based team. “We’re thrilled to partner with Alexis and the Seven Seven Six team, true women’s sports champions who share our vision for the impact professional volleyball can have in the United States,” said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro.

“Their commitment strengthens the entire volleyball ecosystem and marks an exciting new chapter for LOVB and the sport as a whole. We can’t wait to work with them to bring professional women’s volleyball to Southern California as we continue to grow the sport across the U.S,” added Spaulding, sharing her excitement on behalf of the entire league for the launch of the seventh professional volleyball team.

While the details of the financial agreement were not made public, it is clear that LOVB Los Angeles is set to make its debut at the start of the league’s third season in January 2027. This means the upcoming 2026 season, which kicks off in January, will feature just six teams competing for the title.

Founded in 2020, it was quite obvious for Ohanian to join LOVB. Even though it features both youth and professional volleyball, the league has managed to secure media partnerships with ESPN and Comcast spinoff Versant, along with major sponsors like Skims. Quite surprisingly, all such initiatives have seen LOVB raise over $160 million.

Not to mention that with this latest investment, Alexis Ohanian is joining LOVB’s already star-studded investment group, which includes names like Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, former WNBA champion Candace Parker, ex-USWNT star and 2x World Champion Ali Krieger, and Kevin Durant’s Boardroom Sports Holdings.

Regardless, the talking point remains to see the initiative taken by Alexis Ohanian to also promote volleyball. And we certainly believe he is the right man for the job.

Alexis Ohanian is the best thing that could have happened to LOVB!

Notably, this isn’t the first time Alexis Ohanian has invested in Los Angeles. Precisely, it’s his third, having taken the reins as the owner of Angel City FC in the NWSL as well as the LA franchise in the TGL golf league. Even when it comes to investing in women’s sports in general, the man knows what he is doing. Imagine investing in Chelsea Women, a 10% stake, which is valued at around £20 million or close to $26.5 million. So know that diversification of his portfolio is just a trailer for LOVB, as the league can expect more from his involvement.

Consider his recent success with Athlos, the only women’s track & field event that has made quite a few strides. Ohanian had said once, “Nothing about this is charity. The reason why this means so much to me is I want to celebrate excellence,” about his investment in Athlos. This alone speaks volumes, let alone the tournament actually paying off its athletes thanks to a bigger purse and significant prize money.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Alexis Ohanian

And now, Ohanian’s latest move comes as volleyball continues to grow rapidly in participation and popularity. At least that’s what the National Federation of State High School Associations says, reporting that more than 479,000 girls played volleyball during the 2023–24 school year. An all-time record! Heck, even ESPN reported record-breaking audiences for several women’s volleyball broadcasts.

Likewise, during its debut season, LOVB sold out multiple matches and surpassed $1 million in merchandise sales, reflecting the sport’s surging momentum. And now, with Alexis Ohanian bringing his own franchise to the league, boy, does it remind us of his wife, Serena Williams’ remarks on her husband’s business acumen: “Don’t doubt Alexis! He builds businesses, and he makes it great.”

That’s all we need to hear!