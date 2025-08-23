Nebraska Legend John Cook Makes Surprise Appearance As Dani Busboom Kelly Unveils New Era

The NCAA volleyball season is officially underway, and this year’s AVCA First Serve Showcase carries a special buzz in Nebraska. Not only does it mark the Huskers’ second straight season-opening appearance in the event, but it also signals the beginning of a new chapter — Dani Busboom Kelly’s debut as Nebraska’s head coach. And adding to the excitement at Pinnacle Bank Arena was a familiar face in the crowd — none other than Nebraska volleyball icon John Cook.

For those who watched her grow up in small-town Adams, this is a full-circle moment. Busboom Kelly’s rise from local standout to nationally respected coach has inspired players and fans across generations, and now, she’s leading the program she once proudly represented on the court.

And it’s only fitting to see that a longtime head coach like Cook, who passed the torch, had a front-row seat to witness the start of Busboom Kelly’s tenure. It comes from a small clip shared by Hail Varsity on X. His presence was a powerful reminder of the program’s legacy and the belief that its future is in steady hands.

(This is a developing story…)