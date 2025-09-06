brand-logo
Penn State Star Forced to Quit Ongoing NCAA Volleyball Season Citing Months of Struggle

ByAbhishek Mishra

Sep 6, 2025 | 12:11 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Life comes at you quite fast, they say, and who are we to deny it? Penn State volleyball wrapped up its previous season with an emphatic 2024 NCAA victory. But things certainly aren’t going the way one would have hoped the defending champions would want them to be. Forget their slumpy form since the kickstart of the fresh campaign for a moment, star player Izzy Starck has surprisingly decided to take a step back from the game citing mental health.

The shocking decision was announced via an Instagram post. “After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step away from volleyball for this season in order to prioritize my mental health. This has not been an easy choice, but it is one that I believe is necessary for my overall well-being.”

“Over the past several months, I’ve been facing challenges that have taken a toll on me mentally and emotionally. I recognize that I need to take a step back and focus on getting the help and care I need at this time.”

“This is not goodbye forever, it’s simply a pause to focus on healing and growth. I appreciate your understanding, respect, and continued support as I take this important step forward. I would greatly appreciate if everyone respects me and my family’s privacy.”

