Voices Raised Over NASCAR 4th of July Weekend as Fans Demand Daytona Back

NASCAR’s never been subtle about its love for the red, white, and blue. Even on a random race weekend, the vibe screams patriotism—think massive American flags, the Star-Spangled Banner with a military honor guard, and fighter jets roaring overhead to get the crowd hyped. So, it’s no surprise that fans are bummed about the Fourth of July race at Daytona fading into history.

For 60 years, starting in 1959, the Firecracker 250 (later the Firecracker 400) was the heart of Independence Day, a star-spangled tradition that packed Daytona Beach with summer energy. Now called the Coke Zero Sugar 400, it’s been pushed to August 29, 2020, as the playoff cutoff, leaving fans nostalgic for its holiday roots.

Back in the day, the Firecracker 400 was a late-morning affair, keeping fans and drivers from melting in the Florida sun so they could hit the beach after. Big Bill France, Daytona’s founder, didn’t plan a stock car race for the Fourth initially. He wanted Indy cars for a 300-mile showdown. But after a 100-mile Indy race in 1959 saw Jim Rathmann win at a blistering 170.262 mph, and tragedies struck with George Amick and Marshall Teague’s deaths, France pivoted.

He moved a 250-mile NASCAR race from Raleigh to Daytona, and Fireball Roberts won the first Firecracker 250 before 12,900 fans. By 1963, it stretched to 400 miles, and in 1984, it drew 80,000 plus President Ronald Reagan, who watched Richard Petty snag his 200th win.

That 1984 race was a game-changer. Reagan, the first sitting president at a NASCAR event, gave the sport a national spotlight, cementing its bond with patriotic fervor. Post-race, 2,000 guests chowed down on Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pepsi while Tammy Wynette sang Stand By Your Man to Reagan, who was campaigning for re-election.

The Firecracker 400, later the Pepsi Firecracker 400, kept its holiday slot through 1987, then shifted to nearby weekends. By 2009, when Tony Stewart won on July 4, it was a Saturday staple. But now, with the race moved to late August, the patriotic magic feels diluted.

The shift to August hasn’t sat well with everyone. Attendance has slipped from 90,000 in 2013 to 60,000 last year, partly because late summer doesn’t carry the same holiday buzz.

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, now set for July 5, 2020, tries to fill the gap, but it’s no Firecracker 400. Indy’s heat and lack of lights force an early start, and it struggles with its own attendance woes. Fans loved the Firecracker’s morning races, beach trips, and fireworks, a vibe the August slot can’t match.

NASCAR’s schedule shake-up makes sense. Modern logistics and playoff drama demand changes, even at a shrine like Daytona. But the Firecracker 400 was once the only Cup race in a quiet mid-summer stretch, making its holiday timing a perfect fit.

Moving it to August feels like losing a piece of NASCAR’s soul, especially when the Xfinity Series’ Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is also shifting to August. Firecrackers and the Fourth of July go together like peanut butter and jelly. August 28 just doesn’t have the same ring. Now, fan pressure is mounting to bring the Fourth of July Daytona tradition back, with voices growing louder online and beyond.

Fan reactions to Daytona’s lost holiday tradition

On Reddit, one fan kicked off the conversation: “I really miss Daytona being around Independence Day.” The comments poured in, each echoing a longing for the old days.

“My family went every year ‘for my birthday’ since it is always so close. I miss that tradition so much,” one wrote. From 1959 to 1987, the Firecracker race was a family affair, timed perfectly for late June or early July birthdays, drawing fans for summer celebrations that blended racing and patriotism.

“Likewise. It was a great way to kick off the second half of the old Winston Cup schedule. Both halves start with Daytona. Anyone else remember John Andretti scoring his maiden win over Earnhardt?” Another fan added, “The Firecracker was a mid-season reset, and Andretti’s 1997 Pepsi 400 upset—leading 113 of 160 laps to beat Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, and Sterling Marlin—remains a fan favorite.”

Back in 1997, during the Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway, John Andretti led 113 of the 160 laps. With that, he was able to dominate the race that had a strong field, including Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, and Sterling Marlin. The win is considered a massive upset because it was Andretti’s first Cup Series victory in his career, and it had come against multiple champions. Now, that must have been one surprise for the fans attending the race!

“As a Florida resident, same. It was my July 4th weekend tradition with my family. Next best substitute to match those vibes would be Atlanta think since it races so similar to the old Daytona surface,” another commented. Atlanta’s high-speed, drafting-heavy racing does echo Daytona’s old-school feel, especially at night.

Finally, a Talladega fan threw in a curveball: “Y’all come to Talladega and burn up with us for the 4th. The bald eagles will fly, freedom will be on display, and not a right turn in sight. We will all be suffering from swampass together while the rockets red glares are bursting in the air over turn 4. Also, I miss the Allison grandstands. #28forever #Hueytown Gang.”

Talladega’s July races bring their own patriotic heat, with 100,000-plus fans, fireworks over Turn 4, and memories of the Allison family, Bobby, Davey, and Donnie, whose Hueytown legacy lives on, despite the loss of the Allison Grandstands in 2013. Do you think NASCAR should bring back its early celebrations?