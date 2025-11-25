Caitlin Clark Delivers 4-Word Message to Chris Paul After Retirement Announcement

Basketball rarely pauses for a perfect moment- but Chris Paul just created one. In a surprise twist that only he could pull off, the NBA icon used a brand-new State Farm commercial to make his long-anticipated retirement official. The result? A farewell that blends humor, nostalgia, and star power into a moment the basketball world won’t soon forget.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ad doesn’t just mark the end of an era; it bridges two of them. Standing alongside Paul is Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, who delivers the simplest—and perhaps most touching—tribute of all. Staring straight into the camera, she offers four words that land with the weight of a decade-long career: “Thanks for everything, CP.”

Within the commercial’s playful storyline, Clark’s message becomes the ceremonial send-off Paul never asked for but absolutely earned. The ad revolves around Paul finally answering the question that’s followed him all season, guided by a tongue-in-cheek retirement checklist curated by none other than Clark and the ever-composed Jake from State Farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they craft a farewell that feels as celebratory as it is symbolic- setting the stage for everything this moment represents in the broader basketball landscape.

The checklist includes comfy shoes, a framed sweater vest, and a brand new microwave. Jake from State Farm steps up to handle the official speech, beginning with “Christopher Emanuel…” before Clark interrupts with her grateful and now viral four-word message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad creates a full-circle moment for Paul, who has been a face of the State Farm brand since the 2008 season.

Chris Paul is closing his career after a legendary 21 year run in the NBA. His resume is packed with incredible achievements that cement his legacy as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. He is a 12 time NBA All Star and an 11 time member of the All NBA Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The future Hall of Famer was also named to the NBA’s prestigious 75th Anniversary Team. His retirement marks the end of an era for one of the most accomplished and recognizable players of his generation.

His partnership with State Farm is one of the longest running athlete endorsements in modern advertising history.

Imago Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This wasn’t the first time Caitlin Clark and Chris Paul shared the screen under the State Farm banner. In fact, their latest commercial picks up right where another one, released just days earlier, left off.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that earlier spot, it was Clark who turned up the heat, hitting Paul with a pointed retirement question that made the veteran guard visibly squirm. The moment was intentionally tense, deliberately awkward, and crafted to feel almost too real.

Clark’s growing presence in these campaigns is no accident. She became State Farm’s first-ever college athlete partner in 2023, marking a major shift in how the brand tapped into rising stars. Paul, meanwhile, has a long history of sharing the screen with women’s basketball icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

His first WNBA co-star in a State Farm commercial was Sabrina Ionescu back in 2021, setting the stage for the kind of cross-generational, cross-league connection that Clark and Paul now embody.

A Professional Bond

The relationship between Caitlin Clark and Chris Paul is primarily a professional one, built through their shared role as State Farm endorsers. Their collaborations in these commercials symbolize a passing of the torch between an NBA legend and a rising WNBA phenomenon. Paul has publicly supported Clark’s game in the past.

During an Indiana Fever game in June, he took to social media to praise her performance, specifically highlighting three deep three pointers in a row. He also congratulated her last September when she broke the WNBA’s single season assist record, noting “Assisting is what we do.”

Their on screen chemistry in the retirement ad feels genuine because of this existing mutual respect. The video also featured Paul’s daughter and sportscaster Taylor Rooks. For Clark, this high profile partnership is another sign of her exploding influence in the sports world.