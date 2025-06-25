Ahead of Tommy Paul Clash, British ATP Star Knocks Out Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Hopes by Half a Decade

Wimbledon is just a few days away, and the excitement is palpable! With the ATP’s Alcaraz looking to make a three-peat and Krejčíková coming back to defend her title, the Britons are looking to take over! But who’s in the vying? Emma Raducanu is coming in hot with her recent form. She is showing some improvement from last season. She has had minimal injury. She reached two quarterfinals—at the Miami Open and Queen’s Club. Perhaps she stands a chance of bringing back glory to British tennis? Dan Evans certainly has high hopes!

Speaking on the BBC 5 Live Sport podcast, Evans, who’s set up a match with America’s Tommy Paul at the Eastbourne Open R16, revealed his thoughts on which UK player could seal the deal. Many look to Jack Draper’s form this season as a sign of hope. He broke into the Top 10 after winning his first 1000 masters in Indian Wells. Now he is in the top five!

Evans noted, “I think he’s…like you just said, winning Wimbledon is, you know, it took 77 years. Jack Draper has the ability to win Wimbledon. There’s no doubt about that.” And it’s true. The last British player on the ATP side to win at SW19 was Andy Murray in 2013. Before that it was Fred Perry who won three consecutive titles (1934, 1935, 1936). He added, “Will he do it? It’s an impossible task that at the minute. But he has, you know, the biggest chance, out of any of the Brits, right now obviously.” But what about Emma Raducanu?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, she might just be the one to whisk it away! The British No.5 player added, “I can see Emma maybe winning it. I think she’s starting to get there on the grass today. Clinical, in the end. Next six-seven years I think the Brits, the British public are going to get put through the…through it all again. Like Tiger Tim did as they say.” Can she truly do it? The last British WTA player to win the Wimbledon singles title was Virginia Wade, who won in 1977.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC 5 Live Sport (@5livesport) Expand Post

Well, Emma Raducanu’s rise to fame was certainly an extraordinary one. She’s won one major title at the 2021 US Open. It still stands as her only title. Her journey to it was admirable. She became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title. She did not drop a single set throughout the entire tournament. In the final, she defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. She displayed incredible composure and power.

Had it not been for the recurring injuries to her wrist and ankle that put her out of contention during the last three seasons. Her 2023 season was cut short after she sustained an ankle injury and needed surgery on both her wrists. She went on hiatus for the rest of the year. But this season? Other than a repetitive back injury bothering her, she seems to be doing well. Even now, she’s in the R16 of the Eastbourne Open, taking on Maya Joint.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the 23-year-old. After her first win at Eastbourne, she was extremely grateful for the support of the British crowd and her coaching team. That has also undergone significant changes since her debut as a pro.

Emma Raducanu lauds her coaching team for her progress

At the Lexus Eastbourne Open on June 24, the WTA British No.1 turned the tide against Ann Li. She bounced back from a set down with a thrilling 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 win. Raducanu’s grass-court flair shone, and at match point, she fought back tears as the crowd roared. On court, she beamed about her coaching: “It’s working really well. I had head coach Fran Jones and assistant coach Mark Petchey out there today but it was really nice to have a lot of support. It’s been going well with Mark and I’m looking forward to playing tomorrow and looking forward to Wimbledon as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Raducanu’s 2025 has been a puzzle—inconsistent results and a back injury that kept her out of Berlin. Coaching changes keep her adapting. After a brief stint with Vladimir Platenik, she’s now with Mark Petchey for grass season, chasing consistency. Petchey, who helped Andy Murray crack the Top 50, reunited with Raducanu in March 2025 before Miami.

Her coaching lineup is a revolving door—Petchey is at least her eighth coach since turning pro, following names like Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov, Sebastian Sachs, Nick Cavaday (twice), and Vladimir Platenik. Now, she faces Maya Joint for a third quarterfinal of 2025 and her second at Eastbourne. Can Emma Raducanu keep the momentum rolling into Wimbledon? Share your thoughts below!