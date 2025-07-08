Amanda Anisimova Confesses to Chris Evert Biggest Change That Helped Reach Serena Williams Wimbledon Record

Amanda Anisimova is flying high! She’s won 10 of her last 12 grass-court matches since last month, including her Wimbledon run. At just 23, she’s chasing a record no American woman has touched since 2016. Serena Williams was the last to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish. Now, nearly a decade later, Anisimova is closing in on that legendary milestone. She’s not just playing great—she’s making sure the WTA legends know she’s coming for history!

On Tuesday, Anisimova lit up Wimbledon with stunning tennis, racing to a 6-1, 5-2 lead over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Anisimova’s blazing backhands and fierce footwork had Pavlyuchenkova on the ropes—until Anastasia saved two match points and forced a dramatic comeback. Amanda held her nerve, saving five set points and finally clinching it 6-1, 7-6(9). With that, the American is in her first Wimbledon semifinal. Speaking to Chris Evert after the match, she revealed the determination and grit that pushed her so far.

She said, “I always knew deep down that no matter how long I was gonna take off, I was gonna come back to the tour. I still felt like there were so many things I wanted to achieve in the sport. Winning a Slam is definitely one of them, and I didn’t wanna walk away so early after sacrificing so much of my life and working so hard. Once I came back, I found this new passion for it. I feel like it’s a passion I didn’t feel back then or maybe when I was a teenager. Every win is that much more special now.” And Amanda Anisimova has certainly faced her share of downs.

The tennis world first noticed Anisimova at the 2019 French Open, where she made history as the first player born in the 21st century to reach the quarterfinals. Ashleigh Barty stopped her run in the semis, but Anisimova had already announced her arrival. Then life threw her a curveball that changed everything.

But the spotlight dimmed in May 2023 when Amanda Anisimova pressed pause on her career to care for her mental health. The loss of her father and coach in 2022 weighed heavily. She got candid on Instagram: “Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support 🤍✌️“

By September 2023, she was back on court, aiming for the 2024 Australian Open. She reached the fourth round, falling to Aryna Sabalenka, but told everyone, “the most important thing is that I feel a lot more refreshed.” She powered back into the Top 50, then went even bigger this year—lifting her first WTA 1000 trophy in Qatar, making the Queen’s final, and now booking a spot in her first Wimbledon semifinal. Anisimova’s comeback is the stuff of tennis dreams, and she’s not shy about sharing the journey that brought her here.

Amanda Anisimova reveals grass court struggles

After a rollercoaster first week that saw top seeds like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula exit early, the spotlight shifted to fresh faces—and Anisimova grabbed it with fire. On July 7, she faced Linda Noskova in a match that tested more than just her tennis skills. The American battled through a tough 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win, clawing her way into the quarterfinals. Every point felt like a battle cry, every game a reminder that Wimbledon is the ultimate stage for grit and glory.

Once the dust settled, Anisimova peeled back the curtain on the mental rollercoaster behind her calm facade. When asked how she kept her cool and leaned on her team, she admitted, “I mean, I was trying to not look at them too much because I was getting so stressed out.” She added, “And yeah, I mean, I was just trying to keep my composure, keep my nerves at bay. And it’s something that they try to instill in me and it’s not easy at times like this but, yeah, I mean, they were a huge support and they told me to just keep believing in myself.”

Now, fueled by that fierce determination, she’s charging into the semifinals to face World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. Their rivalry is no stranger to drama—they’ve clashed eight times, with Anisimova holding a 5-3 edge.

Could Amanda Anisimova pull off another stunning upset and storm into the Wimbledon final?