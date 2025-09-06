Amanda Anisimova Makes Emotional Confession After US Open Loss: “Didn’t Fight Hard”

The US Open women’s event came to a stellar end! With another American in the finals, this time against Aryna Sabalenka, it was a match to watch. Amanda Anisimova outdid herself by reaching this clash after her Wimbledon final last month. Her fight was clear, but it wasn’t enough to outlast the World No. 1. Still, she’s proving she’s stronger than ever!

On Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka delivered a brilliant repeat in New York, defending her US Open women’s singles crown in style. The Belarusian overpowered the American in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). She broke serve three times in the opener to take it 6-3. The second set turned into a tense battle that went to a tie-break, where Sabalenka showed her nerve and closed it out with authority. After lifting the trophy in 2024, she did it again this year—her fourth singles major and sixth Grand Slam overall.

This was a huge moment for the eighth-seeded American. Anisimova said it plain and simple: “Yeah, it’s been a great summer. Losing in two finals in a row is great, but then it’s also super hard, and I think I didn’t play hard enough for my dreams today.” However, this was a big milestone for her, as she now climbs to No. 4 in the WTA rankings. Disappointment aside, her humility stood out as she turned her words toward her opponent.

“But I just want to say congrats to Aryna. I mean, you are so incredible, and I know I have to face you all the time, but I admire what you’ve accomplished and keep on achieving so many incredible things. So, so many congratulations to you and your team. You guys are amazing.” Still, credit also goes to Amanda and her team for an unforgettable run.

Amanda Anisimova now has two Grand Slam finals in her career—and both came back-to-back. At Wimbledon 2025, she lost to Iga Swiatek in a crushing 6-0, 6-0 scoreline. In New York, Sabalenka stopped her again. Across the majors, Anisimova’s record now stands at 44-23.