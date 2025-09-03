Amanda Anisimova Reacts After Avenging Wimbledon Loss to Iga Swiatek

The US Open is the perfect stage for redemption! Amanda Anisimova came in fresh off a tough Wimbledon final loss to Iga Swiatek. Montreal and Cincinnati didn’t go her way, but as the eighth seed in New York, she showed she’s got the grit and skill. Taking down her rival, she punched her ticket to her maiden US Open semifinal!

Remember that brutal defeat at Centre Court in London just a month ago? A 6-0, 6-0 drubbing where she had no answer to Swiatek’s fiery power in only 57 minutes! But on Wednesday, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Anisimova flipped the script, pulling off a stunning straight-sets upset, 6-4, 6-3! The turnaround brought her immense joy.

In her post-match interview, the 24-year-old was glowing. “Playing here is so freaking special. I’ve been having the run of my life here,” Amanda said. But her mindset? That’s what propelled this victory!

“When I got here I was like, ‘Ok, let’s try and get through one round.’ This has been such a dream. To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me. I feel like I worked so hard to turn around from that. Today proved everything for me. I can do it. This is really special.” It was no small win either.

Amanda Anisimova served three aces compared to Swiatek’s two, keeping her serve rock solid throughout. The second seed committed three double faults to Anisimova’s two. On first serves, the American won an impressive 71% of points, carrying that momentum to 56% on her second serve. She seized her chances, converting 4 of 9 break points to keep the pressure on Iga Swiatek and control the match.

But it wasn’t an easy road for the American. That tough loss to the Pole at Wimbledon understandably weighed on her, given it was her first big final back after a short break. Still, Amanda stayed hopeful!

Amanda Anisimova’s confession ahead of Swiatek rematch!

On September 1, Anisimova barely broke a sweat in her 6-0, 6-3 rout of Beatriz Haddad Maia, and the win set up a blockbuster showdown—yes, a Wimbledon final rematch with Iga Swiatek. Her grin said everything: “Who would’ve thought we’d be meeting again so soon? I’m super excited. It’s gonna be a great match… I hope this time. I mean, she’s playing some great tennis and I hope that we will put up a great performance.” The sting of that Wimbledon loss still lingers, but this time Anisimova looked ready.

She sealed the fourth-round win in 75 minutes, unloading 27 winners to Maia’s five. This was a completely different Anisimova than the one who admitted feeling “frozen” against Swiatek at Wimbledon. “Bouncing back from that actually was a little bit difficult because that never happened to me before. But I’ve worked through it, and the hard-court season started off strong for me. So I feel like I have moved on from that at this point,” she explained.

Her career has been anything but straightforward: French Open quarters in 2019, Wimbledon quarters in 2022, followed by burnout and a break after the devastating loss of her father and coach, Konstantin. Returning to training in September 2023, her eyes were on the 2024 Australian Open. Just two weeks after sealing a comeback win in Auckland, the challenges came hard and fast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This season, she’s pieced together a steady run—second round in Melbourne, fourth round in Paris, and a breakthrough Wimbledon final, even if it ended against Swiatek.

Now, she’s eyeing revenge and waiting on the winner between Karolina Muchova and Naomi Osaka. Another final on the horizon? Feels like it. Drop your predictions in the comments and keep up with the US Open Live Blog on Essentiallysports for every twist.