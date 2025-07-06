Aryna Sabalenka Closes on Rare Serena Williams’ Feat After Astounding Wimbledon Win

Aryna Sabalenka is on fire at Wimbledon! The No. 1 seed is proving why she’s the player to beat this year. After a tough loss at the French Open, she bounced back strong on grass, reaching the semifinals in Berlin. Now, she’s in the quarterfinals of the Championships while many other top seeds have already bowed out. With this, Sabalenka is pulling further ahead of her rivals and stepping into the spotlight alongside Serena Williams.

After her thrilling win over Elise Mertens on Sunday, Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals or beyond for the third time in her career. She now holds an impressive 93-25 Grand Slam record and a solid 15-5 mark at Wimbledon, having made the semis in 2021 and 2023. Despite heartbreaks this year with runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, she’s dominating 2025 with a 16-2 Slam record so far.

Tennis journalist Mario Boccardi points out a huge milestone: Sabalenka leads the rankings with over 12,070 points, making her only the second woman since Serena Williams (13,615) to surpass 12k WTA ranking points. Her climb hasn’t been easy, but her grit shines through.

She first hit No. 1 in 2023, lost the spot briefly to Iga Swiatek, and reclaimed it in 2024. With top players like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys already out of Wimbledon, Sabalenka stands tall as a fierce contender.

Known for her aggressive style, powerful forehand, and booming serve, Sabalenka has already won major titles at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, plus the 2024 US Open. Could Wimbledon 2025 be the stage where she finally lifts the trophy? With her momentum and skill, anything’s possible—and the excitement is building! Catch every key moment from the Championships as it happens.