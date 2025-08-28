Aryna Sabalenka Defends Taylor Townsend’s US Open Rival Amid Heated Controversy: ‘Face It More in a Mature Way’

It looks like the drama between Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend is set to be around for the long haul. Aside from the American star’s 7-5, 6-1 win over the Latvian, Wednesday’s women’s singles second-round clash on Court 11 ended in a heated exchange of words. Even in the aftermath, the dust didn’t settle, as both players presented their sides to the tennis world. As this latest saga continues to divide the sporting community, Aryna Sabalenka has now stepped in to share her views on the matter.

The Belarusian tennis player concluded a good day at the office, having secured a nervy second-round win over Polina Kudermetova 7-6(4), 6-2. This victory helped Aryna Sabalenka reach a significant milestone, extending her remarkable run to 17 consecutive tie-break wins. As noted by OptaAce, her 19 tie-break triumphs in a single season are the most in the Open Era of women’s singles, even earning her a fitting new moniker from an on-court ESPN reporter — “Aryna Tiebreakalenka.”

But the attention quickly shifted from her own moment when a reporter asked the 27-year-old in the post-match presser to share her thoughts on the Townsend–Ostapenko situation, to which Sabalenka admitted she had spoken with Jelena after the game while defending the 2017 French Open champion. “During our conversation, I didn’t know what happened, and well, I have to say that she’s nice. She just sometimes can lose control and she has some things in life to face and some struggles.“

“So I was just trying to help her to, I don’t know maybe face it more in a mature way; help her to settle down, and someone she could speak to, and just let it go,” added the current world No. 1 in women’s singles, adding that it’s completely normal for anyone to lose control over their emotions, insisting how difficult it is to keep those things on hold at the spur of the moment. Cue flashback: Sabalenka’s post-match reaction to Gauff’s title win at the French Open. If anyone can give insights into Ostapenko’s frame of mind, it is Sabalenka herself.

Then again, Aryna crossed her fingers that her Latvian friend would sort everything out and handle whatever challenges were on her plate. This prompted the same reporter to ask the former women’s doubles world No. 1 whether something off the court might be affecting Ostapenko — a suggestion Sabalenka agreed with.

The Minsk native admitted she wouldn’t be surprised to see any player struggle with personal issues that could spill over into their tennis, affecting everything from performance and habits to focus and composure on court. Such instability, she noted, can make a player lose control in the heat of the moment. Even so, Sabalenka acknowledged that, in hindsight, Jelena would likely recognize that her behavior wasn’t ideal. That surely sounds like fair advice from a friend.

Notably, the whole incident traces back to the tense aftermath on Court 11, where a routine post-match handshake turned anything but ordinary. As the players met at the net, Jelena Ostapenko seemed to wag her finger, drawing boos from the crowd. Taylor Townsend, clearly unbothered, was overheard responding, “No, I don’t have to…” before walking off to greet the chair umpire.

The New York fans roared in support, and Townsend even encouraged them to applaud her opponent — a gesture surprisingly well-received despite the drama. Later, in an interview, the world’s No. 1 doubles player revealed that her European rival called her someone with “no class” and “no education,” and even warned her to watch out once she steps outside the U.S. Townsend coolly reminded Ostapenko of her victories in both New York and Canada, firing back with a defiant “let’s see what she has to say.”

Although the two have crossed paths before in singles and doubles, Townsend stressed there’s never been any real tension between them, insisting she holds no “beef” and is more than ready to face her again. In fact, she later eased the tension by suggesting that their fiery exchange might make for some entertaining TikTok content.

At the same time, Townsend defended Ostapenko, clarifying that the remarks weren’t racially motivated, though she did acknowledge the sting of being labeled “uneducated” within her own community. Before speculation could spiral further, Ostapenko wasted no time presenting her version of events as well.

Here’s what Jelena Ostapenko had to say about her fight with Taylor Townsend

Jelena Ostapenko quickly took to Instagram with a series of three stories, calling it “just a small update about the match.” She criticized Taylor Townsend for not offering an apology after a net cord gave her an edge during a rally and followed it up with a “To be continued” teaser. In her next post, the 2017 French Open winner expressed irritation over Townsend warming up at the net instead of the baseline — something the American clarified has always been her pre-match routine.

via Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 27, 2025

Ostapenko claimed this was the first time she had faced such behavior on tour and warned that playing on home soil doesn’t grant anyone the right to “do whatever they want.” Thanking her supporters, she also addressed accusations of racism, firmly stating that she has never been racist and respects people from all backgrounds. She reiterated her belief in proper tennis etiquette and criticized Townsend for leaning on the crowd’s energy in a way she felt was disrespectful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming from a smaller nation without massive home support, Ostapenko admitted she genuinely enjoys competing in the U.S., despite the controversy. Either way, while the majority of the tennis world continues to talk about this eventful match, we would like to know your thoughts in the comments.

