Aryna Sabalenka’s Behavior Towards Sick Spectator Turns Heads at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka is firing on all cylinders at Wimbledon. She breezed past Canadian Branstine 6-1, 7-5, then survived a tense tiebreak against Marie Bouzkova. After straight-set wins over Raducanu and Elise Martens—though one set needed a tiebreak—she faced a scare in the quarterfinal, dropping the first set to Laura Siegemund before rallying to win 6-2, 6-4. Now, Sabalenka is charging into her third Wimbledon semifinal against Amanda Anisimova. But the London heat seems to be taking the spotlight!

During the first set, a spectator seemed to suffer from the rising London heat, causing a pause in the match. Reporter James Sharpe shared on X, “Delay on Centre Court as a member of the crowd takes ill in the brutal heat. Aryna Sabalenka wanders over with a bottle of water and passes it to someone in the front row.” A thoughtful move from the World No.1, right

This isn’t the first time the weather has taken its toll. On the first two days, temperatures soared to 29.7°C (85.5°F), according to the Met Office. It even caused a stoppage during Carlos Alcaraz’s match when an elderly woman fainted in the crowd. Like Sabalenka, Alcaraz rushed to get water for her.

Will this brief interruption shake Sabalenka’s focus? Only time will tell. The first set is still underway with Amanda leading 5-4. It’s shaping up to be a nailbiter! Meanwhile, catch instant updates and full coverage of the Championships at EssentiallySports.