Aryna Sabalenka’s Behavior Towards Sick Spectator Turns Heads at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka is firing on all cylinders at Wimbledon. She breezed past Canadian Branstine 6-1, 7-5, then survived a tense tiebreak against Marie Bouzkova. After straight-set wins over Raducanu and Elise Martens—though one set needed a tiebreak—she faced a scare in the quarterfinal, dropping the first set to Laura Siegemund before rallying to win 6-2, 6-4. Now, Sabalenka is charging into her third Wimbledon semifinal against Amanda Anisimova. But the London heat seems to be taking the spotlight!
During the first set, a spectator seemed to suffer from the rising London heat, causing a pause in the match. Reporter James Sharpe shared on X, “Delay on Centre Court as a member of the crowd takes ill in the brutal heat. Aryna Sabalenka wanders over with a bottle of water and passes it to someone in the front row.” A thoughtful move from the World No.1, right
This isn’t the first time the weather has taken its toll. On the first two days, temperatures soared to 29.7°C (85.5°F), according to the Met Office. It even caused a stoppage during Carlos Alcaraz’s match when an elderly woman fainted in the crowd. Like Sabalenka, Alcaraz rushed to get water for her.
Delay on Centre Court as a member of the crowd takes ill in the brutal heat. Aryna Sabalenka wanders over with a bottle of water and passes it to someone in the front row.#Wimbledon
— James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) July 10, 2025
Will this brief interruption shake Sabalenka’s focus? Only time will tell. The first set is still underway with Amanda leading 5-4. It’s shaping up to be a nailbiter! Meanwhile, catch instant updates and full coverage of the Championships at EssentiallySports.
Is the London heat Sabalenka's biggest opponent at Wimbledon this year?