Before French Open Clash With Coco Gauff, WTA Icon Vehemently Trashes “Miracle” Narrative

Just a little over a year ago, competing in tournaments was far from Lois Boisson’s mind. An ACL injury had put her out for nine months. She couldn’t even compete at the Roland Garros. And when the French Tennis Federation gave her a wildcard for the 2025 French Open, it was the moment she needed. Lois Boisson is now a name that’s quickly becoming a highlight at Roland Garros! She battled through an intense match, pulling off a huge upset against No.3 Jessica Pegula (3-6, 6-4, 6-4). But Boisson wasn’t done yet! She just took down the 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, and now she’s set for a showdown with 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff. What does she think of this wild ride?

Later, in her press conference, Boisson was asked if her Roland Garros run felt like a miracle or the result of hard work. The Frenchwoman was candid. She said, “No, I don’t think it’s a miracle. For sure I have a bit of luck also. But I think it’s the hard work I’ve put since I started playing tennis. And also last year with my rehab [from injury].. it’s just a result of hard work and nothing else.” Honest and straight to the point!

Let’s be real. From what see saw against Andreeva, it’s clear there was no miracle involved. On Wednesday, the crowd erupted as Boisson toppled the rising WTA star in 2 hours and 8 minutes! She pulled off a second straight upset, rallying from behind in both sets. She trailed 3-1 and 5-3 in the first set, saved two set points, and edged out a tense tiebreak. She kept her cool as Andreeva lost her grip after leading 3-0 in the second set, with Boisson storming back to win the last six games (7-6(6), 6-3).

On the other hand, Coco Gauff just booked her first-ever semifinal spot at the tournament. Next up: the fiery American who just knocked out Madison Keys in the quarters. Despite losing the first set, she roared back. She fought through a rough start, trailing 4-1 in the opener, but bounced back after dropping a tight tiebreak. In the end, she pulled off an impressive comeback to win 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1 in two hours and 11 minutes.

Speaking about playing against the home crowd’s favorite player, Gauff said, “I have played Jasmine [Paolini] and Sara [Errani] in Rome. I have played Caroline [Garcia] and Kristina [Mladenovic] here, so I have some experience playing against a crowd that maybe is not rooting for you, so it’s something I am looking forward to if it were to happen.”

So, can Lois topple Coco’s dominance and book her spot in her first Grand Slam final? Or will Gauff return to the final and chase the crown again? Only time will tell!

But does the 21-year-old have anything to be worried about? She now boasts a 25-5 record at Roland Garros and aims for her 26th victory to reach Saturday’s title match! On the other hand, Lois has had quite a fortnight. What does Coco have to say about her?

Coco Gauff opens up about facing Boisson in the semis

The American couldn’t help but be impressed by Lois Boisson’s stunning fourth-round win over Jessica Pegula. The atmosphere was electric as the French crowd erupted for their home favorite, who knocked out the third seed. In her press conference, Coco shared, “I only saw when she was up 5-3 and some points in the tiebreaker because I was getting ready to come here but obviously she is having a great tournament.” The excitement was contagious!

Boisson’s journey is straight out of a tennis fairytale. Before this, she’d only played two tour-level matches—one win over Harriet Dart in Rouen and a loss to Moyuka Uchijima. Last year, she was sidelined from Roland Garros with a tough ACL injury.

Now, she’s made history as the first wild card ever to reach the women’s semis at Roland Garros in the Open era. She’s the youngest French semi-finalist since Mauresmo in 1999, and after toppling two top-10 players, she’s got her sights set on world No. 2. The crowd is buzzing, hoping to see their star lift the trophy. Even Pegula admitted the support for Boisson was on another level.

But Coco isn’t rattled by the prospect of a partisan crowd. She has a simple way of dealing with it. “A, just pretend they are cheering for you. B, just using it and not letting that get to you. I have been in crowds where they are 99% for me, so I don’t have an issue with it. I hope that everyone will be respectful and if not it’s cool.” That’s some cool confidence!

Now, all eyes are on Thursday, June 5. Will Boisson keep her dream run alive with another upset, or will Coco tune out the cheers and push through to the final? We’re on the edge of our seats—what do you think will happen? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!