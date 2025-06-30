Breaking: Serena Williams Drops Major Wimbledon Appearance Hint as Maria Sharapova Reunion Awaits

It was 2002 when Serena Williams first lifted the Wimbledon singles trophy, defeating her sister Venus in a memorable final. This victory was a cornerstone of her career and a key part of her initial “Serena Slam”—holding all four Grand Slam titles at once. From that moment, Serena’s Wimbledon journey was filled with historic wins. However, it’s been three years since the WTA legend retired and shifted focus to business and family, Serena still keeps close ties to tennis—the sport where she won 23 Grand Slam titles. With Wimbledon underway, fans are buzzing: will the legend make an appearance this year?

There’s no official word yet, but Serena recently posted an Instagram story showing the Palace of Westminster and Westminster Bridge in London. Could this hint that the seven-time Wimbledon champ might attend the tournament? Only time will tell!

Serena’s history with Wimbledon is strong. She dominated tennis for two decades, claiming her first Wimbledon title at just 20 without dropping a set. She followed that with wins in 2003, then again in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. Despite falling short in finals in 2004, 2008 (to Venus), 2018, and 2019, her status as a Wimbledon legend is undisputed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Tennis: Wimbledon, Jun 28, 2022 London, United Kingdom Serena Williams USA during her first round match against Harmony Tan FRA on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports, 28.06.2022 22:16:22, 18608819, tennis, Serena Williams, Wimbledon PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 18608819

AD

Over her career, Serena Williams came just two wins shy of 100 match victories at Wimbledon, finishing with an impressive 98-14 record. She holds a strong 7-4 record in finals. The only players to beat her in those title matches, besides her sister Venus, were Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep.

Speaking of Sharapova, the Russian legend is back at the prestigious tournament. But this time, she isn’t alone as she’s joined by soccer star David Beckham! The 38-year-old shared a selfie with the English football icon on Instagram, captioning it, “Let the (Wimbledon) games begin 🎾🥳.” If Serena were to attend, perhaps we can expect a rivals reunion!

Not to mention, Wimbledon played a hand in inspiring her beauty brand that came years later! In April this year, during Wyn Beauty’s first year anniversary, she revealed how the idea for cosmetics came ot her: “The moment I knew I wanted to start WYN was when I was in the locker room at Wimbledon and I was putting sun cream in my hand and then I was putting foundation and I was mixing it together to make my own skin tint. And I thought, ‘I need to have something in my color. Also need to have this product. Is there a way I could use this while I’m playing or while I’m just using it all 24 hours throughout the day?” So it’s clearly been a big part of her life!

Since retiring at the 2022 US Open, Serena hasn’t returned to Wimbledon as a spectator! In 2023, she was invited to attend a special tribute for Roger Federer on Centre Court but had to decline due to her pregnancy with her second child, Adira. Last year, she admitted it was tough watching from the sidelines because she missed being on the court. Her love for the game remains as strong as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Serena Williams opens up about why she doesn’t watch Wimbledon

In July 2024, Serena Williams opened up to Variety Magazine about her emotional struggle during last year’s quarterfinals. “I just had to turn it off,” she said. “It was too hard.” Nearly two years into retirement, Serena finds being a tennis spectator tougher than being a player. At first, she “watched every single tournament” after retiring, but things have changed.

Shortly after retiring, Serena, who already had daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second child, Adira, last August. She felt more at peace with retirement while pregnant but admits, “it’s definitely harder” now. “I miss it, and I think that’s normal. It’s normal to miss something that you’ve done since the day you were born,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When it comes to watching tennis these days, Serena doesn’t hold back. “Oh my God,” she said. “I just can’t right now.” This kind of struggle is common for athletes transitioning from a decorated career—Serena’s includes 23 Grand Slam singles titles and a legacy as the greatest sportswoman of her generation.

Now, the 2025 Wimbledon is kicking off in style! With the first round matches already taking place on Day 1. Could we possibly get a glimpse of Serena Williams this time around? Only time will tell!