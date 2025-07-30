Chris Evert’s Transformation at 70 Draws Attention After Defeating Cancer

Chris Evert is a true inspiration. On the court, the American dazzled fans with her consistency, accuracy, and mental toughness. These qualities helped her claim 18 Grand Slams! She retired in 1989 and smoothly transitioned into tennis commentary and coaching. But years later, she faced devastating news—a diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2021. Now, four years on, this sports legend stands tall as a survivor, stunning fans everywhere!

On July 29, Evert shared a sparkling photo at the Aspen Theatre Gala. She was there with her niece, Tatum Shane, showing support for her sister Clare Evert-Shane. Looking radiant in a bright pink dress, she wrote, “Incredible evening at the @theatreaspenco Annual Gala 🌙⭐️🌟! Loved supporting my sister, @clareevertshane, the chair of Aspen’s renowned theater. Every year, the talent and productions are world-class and bring immense joy to my summers. Congratulations on an unforgettable event! 🎭” Her stunning appearance certainly caught eyes!

The battle with ovarian cancer hasn’t been easy. Chris Evert’s journey began in December 2021 after she lost her sister Jeanne to the disease. Genetic testing revealed she carried the BRCA1 gene mutation. She opted for a preventative hysterectomy, and pathology confirmed stage 1 ovarian cancer. She faced surgery and six rounds of chemotherapy. By early 2023, she emerged cancer-free.

But late in 2023, the cancer returned—again at an early stage. Doctors swiftly removed all cancerous cells. Another round of chemotherapy followed. In December last year, Evert shared a touching photo from her journey, writing, “not so long ago! 🙏 grateful for everyday, everything, everyone! ❤️” Seeing the WTA legend healthy and happy again feels truly heartwarming!

Evert has been candid about her cancer journey, raising awareness about ovarian cancer since her diagnosis. Going public was her way to speak out on the importance of genetic testing, early detection, and self-advocacy. She urges everyone to “know their family medical history and take preventive steps if at risk.” Losing Jeanne deeply shaped her message. She highlights how knowing about genetic mutations like BRCA1 can literally save lives.

She’s appeared in public campaigns, interviews, and social media, pressing the need for genetic counseling and body awareness. “Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut, and be aware of changes,” she stresses.

Her efforts earned her the 2022 Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award from the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Plus, she helped launch a tennis bracelet collection supporting cancer prevention. Through it all, her best friend Martina Navratilova stood by her side!

Chris Evert reveals how her former rival was her biggest support

Last July at the All England Club, Martina Navratilova and Evert shared a heartfelt moment reflecting on their journeys through illness and the powerful support they gave each other. When a reporter asked about surprising sides they discovered in each other, Martina quipped, “Chris seemed so prim and proper. But then she has a glass of wine, she’s a different person.” Chris fired back with a grin, “She wore her heart on her sleeve. I find as she gets older, she’s more protective.” The candid exchange set the stage for deeper stories about their battles with cancer.

Martina opened up about how Chris Evert transformed through her illness. “You’re the other way around. You were much more private then. Now you’re much more an open book,” she said. Martina revealed her own struggle, describing a dark place she battled: “I was in a hole. I didn’t want the world to see anything. I didn’t want to see myself in the mirror, so I certainly didn’t want anyone else to see me.” The contrast between them was striking, yet Martina pointed out the twist: “You were much more public about your treatment and everything else. It’s funny. But we end up in the same place.”

Both legends faced tough cancer battles with remarkable resilience. Martina first encountered cancer in 2010 with a non-invasive breast cancer called ductal carcinoma. Then in 2023, she was hit with a double diagnosis—Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.

Chris’s journey wasn’t easy either, battling ovarian cancer through surgeries and chemotherapy. Despite the challenges, they found strength in their friendship and shared experiences. Chris Evert expressed her gratitude for Martina’s unwavering support: “She has been such a support for me. Coming over to my house, cooking me soup, cooking me pasta, really taking care of me, calling me, making sure I’m OK.”

Isn’t it heartwarming to see these legends not just shine on the court but glow together through life’s toughest moments!