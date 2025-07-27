Coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s Shocker Four-Word Typo to Naomi Osaka Borderlines Savage Humor

Naomi Osaka shook the tennis world again ahead of her National Bank Open opener by announcing her split from coach Patrick Mouratoglou. On Sunday, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Story: “Merci Patrick ❤️ It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around 🙏🏾.” Mouratoglou aimed to return the sentiment, but there was a small error.

On his Instagram profile, he posted a carousel of their moments working together with the caption, “Nothing lasts forever. What counts is what a collaboration has brought to each other and what lasts after. After 10 months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally. I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best @naomiosaka.” However, there was a quick change needed!

The coach initially wrote, “wish you everything but the best,” in the caption! Catching the eye of some fans, before changing it. Given everything Naomi Osaka has faced this past year, that wouldn’t have been a great look for either of them.

Coming off her first title win at the WTA 125K in Saint Malo and with noticeable form improvement this season, their split looks amicable. Now, with Mouratoglou’s message and Naomi gearing up to compete in Canada, it’s clear the duo has mutually decided to part ways professionally.

Last September, Osaka ended her four-year partnership with Wim Fissette, who now coaches Iga Swiatek. She then teamed up with Mouratoglou toward the end of the 2024 season. Previously, he coached the legend Serena Williams from 2012 to 2022. That decade-long partnership brought Serena 10 Grand Slam singles titles, the world No.1 ranking, Olympic gold, and several year-end championships.

When Mouratoglou joined Naomi’s team, he had big aspirations for her. She, too, was eager, determined not to have any regrets as she sought to regain her footing. Though skeptical, given his impressive coaching resume, Naomi was taken away with Mouratoglou’s fresh perspective and guidance.

Coach Mourtoglou on his expectations of Naomi Osaka

Since teaming up, the two have shared plenty of action on social media, giving fans a front-row seat to intense off-season training. In December, Naomi joked that she needed an “ambulance” after a grueling session with him. In a March interview with The New York Times, Mouratoglou praised her drive, saying she hits the court every day “with an open mind and a hunger to try anything to get better.”

By the start of 2025, the change was clear—Naomi Osaka’s game showed fresh sparks. She reached the ASB Classic final, a strong return after her 2024 season ended prematurely at the China Open due to a bulged disc and torn abdominal muscles.

The hurdles didn’t stop there. Early 2025 saw another abdominal injury at the Australian Open, cutting her run short again and sidelining her through the Middle East swing. She made a comeback a month later at Indian Wells, although she was ousted in the opening round. Going ahead, she’s made progress by reaching the R16 of most tournaments and a title at a Challenger event. But it’s not easy for her.

When asked how Naomi compares with Serena Williams, Mouratoglou was clear: “I don’t compare anyone to Serena. It is very exciting, because of her potential. She has the potential to win very many more Slams. Her motivation is very high. Tennis is a big priority and she is prepared to come back all the way.” When questioned about their partnership fit, he added, “I don’t know if it’s a good fit — all the players are different, and as a coach you need to adapt.”

Now, 10 months into this chapter, Naomi eyes the rest of 2025 and her US Open charge with new focus, post their split. Having lost to Emma Raducanu in the DC Open second round earlier this week, she’s set to take on Ariana Arseneault at the WTA 1000 in Montreal tomorrow. Can Osaka spark a deep run this time? Share your thoughts below!