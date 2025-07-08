Coco Gauff Exits but 23-Year-Old Saves American Hope at Wimbledon Reaching Semi-Finals

Amanda Anisimova is making it big at Wimbledon! After battling through a titanic last-16 match against the hard-hitting Linda Noskova, the American youngster is now playing her second quarter-final at the Championships. Amanda finally breaks through into her first semifinals at the tournament! With fellow Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys all ousted early, this 23-year-old showed true grit and spirit to clinch her win!

Anisimova wasted no time making her mark in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, breaking Pavlyuchenkova’s serve in just three minutes with a blistering forehand. That early spark set the tone, as Anisimova stormed through six of the first seven games in under half an hour. She’s now a perfect 28-0 this year when she wins the opening set.

The American finished the match with 26 winners—17 more than Pavlyuchenkova—and extended her head-to-head dominance to 4-0. With an 11-2 record on grass this season, she’s hitting new career highs. After reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2022 and missing the main draw last year, she returns in 2025 at a career-best No. 12 in the world.

Her grass-court form has been red-hot. The 23-year-old was a finalist at Queen’s, falling to Tatjana Maria’s crafty slices, and then made the quarters in Berlin before losing to Liudmila Samsonova. That momentum carried into Wimbledon, where she’s looked more confident than ever.