Coco Gauff Faces Brutal Reality Check as 88k Wimbledon Glory Pushes Amanda Anisimova to the Top

Wimbledon was quite a rollercoaster, to say the least. The energy from 15,000 fans filled the stands, and players pushed themselves for a shot at glory on this storied stage that’s been running since 1877. In the end, Iga Swiatek took the women’s crown, while runner-up Amanda Anisimova brought a bit of glory back to American tennis. On the men’s side, Jannik Sinner lifted the title after toppling the two-time defending champion. For the rest? Coco Gauff faced a tough trial along with other big names.

The first day kicked off with a storm—literally and figuratively. London’s heatwave was relentless, and Tuesday was chaos for the American seeds. Coco, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, and No. 5 Qinwen Zheng were all out early. In total, 36 seeded players crashed out, and it was all anyone could talk about. But by the end, Amanda Anisimova made sure her name was back in the headlines.

Social media buzzed like never before. According to Olytico on X, the 2025 @Wimbledon tournament generated over 4 million mentions in just a few weeks. The trending charts surged and dipped as days passed, highlighting the WTA quarterfinalists: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Anisimova, Siegemund, Andreeva, Pavlyuchenkova, Samsonova, and Bencic. Iga Swiatek led with 204,802 online hits, and Amanda followed with 88,315!

For Coco Gauff, the second seed and fan favorite, this might feel the hit to her online persona. Her Wimbledon kit was trending as soon as she stepped on court, but her early exit left her name missing from the top mentions—alarming for her massive fan base. Had she reached the quarterfinals, it would have been her first time in the last eight at Wimbledon; for now, round four remains her best showing.

Especially tough considering her dazzling French Open just weeks prior—she took down the No. 1 seed in a three-set thriller (6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4), becoming the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to lift the trophy. She came to Wimbledon as the talk of the town.

Many had hoped Coco would reach Serena’s milestone of a Channel Slam – winning both the French Open and Wimbledon in one season. Perhaps that made it even harder to see her walk off the court at SW19 instead of staying for an on-court interview on July 2.

It stung for the American No. 1, who admitted she was “trying to be positive.” Her team reminded her of the French Open triumph, but she made no secret of her true feelings: “I don’t like losing,” she told the press. Wimbledon may not have set her trending this time, but she still picked up another award earlier today!

Coco Gauff shares exciting update on social media

The ESPY Awards on Wednesday night gathered some of the most prominent figures in sports, with comedian Shane Gillis serving as host and bringing a vibrant energy to the ceremony. The night saw celebrated winners such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Simone Biles, Ilona Maher, and the Philadelphia Eagles, each honored in their respective categories. Among the highlights was Coco, who secured her second consecutive ESPY Award for Best Tennis Player.

Gauff expressed her excitement and gratitude on X and Instagram, writing, “woke up to finding out I won another espy!! ahhhh thank youuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” She included a screenshot of the celebratory moment on her Instagram story, sharing the achievement with her followers.

This recognition is a notable triumph in what has been a challenging 2025 season for Gauff. Last year, she won the award over high-profile competitors such as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. This year, following her impressive victory at Roland Garros, she earned the honor ahead of Aryna Sabalenka.

While she’s faced with a different challenge in their ranking and points, Coco’s gearing up for the hard courts next, and the US Open isn’t too far either. Could Coco Gauff rise to take back her glory? Share your thoughts in the comments below!