Coco Gauff Finds Something to Celebrate After Defeat With a Special Message

Coco Gauff picked up the racket at the age of six. What inspired her? It was hearing her father, Corey Gauff, call Serena Williams “the GOAT” while watching the 2010 Australian Open. Her curiosity about the word and its meaning led the young star to proclaim, “I want to be a GOAT.” What followed were hours spent on local tennis courts in Delray, homeschooling, and loads of dedication from her parents and herself to kickstart her journey. Now, at 22, Coco boasts two Grand Slam titles and holds the No. 2 spot in the WTA rankings. But no matter what, she always looks to the one who stood behind her the entire way.

On Saturday, Coco melted hearts on Instagram with an old childhood photo of her and her father. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to the best to ever do it, the man with a plan, and my dream fueler. I love you dad @coreygauff.” The sweet tribute resonated widely.

Corey Gauff is known as her first unofficial coach, long before professionals like Sylvester Black, Brad Gilbert, and Matt Daly took the reins. Although Corey excelled in basketball at Georgia State University, he coached Coco through her early tennis years, inspired by the journeys of Serena and Venus Williams to guide her better. They parted ways professionally in 2023, but Corey remains a steadfast presence in her corner.

8th January 2022: Auckland, New Zealand: Coco Gauff of the USA gets a hug from her dad Corey Gauff after winning her singles Final match of the 2023 Womens s ASB Classic.

But sometimes, he’s not literally in the box. Remember when Coco battled Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open this year? Cameras caught Corey with earphones on during the match. In a Today Show interview, he explained: “I might be listening to gospel music. I’m just trying to take my mind mentally off of the moment, because then I get nervous and I feel like she might feel my nervousness.” That’s commitment right there.

Most recently, Coco Gauff faced another setback, bowing out of the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals against Jasmine Paolini. Since her French Open win, the 21-year-old has experienced early exits, including a first-round loss at Wimbledon. Even so, while she might be down, she finds strength in her father’s words.

She once shared that her father tells her, “Just relax, you’re not going to sprint to the finish line. We’re going to walk to the finish line, ok?” That advice helped calm her nerves during the 2019 Linz Open final. Rest assured, she’s feeling the support he’s shown her through many tough moments before.

Coco Gauff recieves a heartwarming letter from her father

Gauff’s 2025 season has been a wild mix of highs and hurdles. She started strong, winning the United Cup with Team USA and taking down world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Coco made it to the finals of both the Madrid and Italian Opens before capturing her second Grand Slam at the French Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka. But the ride hasn’t been all smooth—early exits at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals reminded everyone how tough the tour can be. With a 33-11 record and sitting at No. 2 in the WTA rankings, she’s still one of the game’s brightest stars.

Earlier this season, though, Stuttgart proved a tough stop. After reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event, Coco hoped to go deep for the first time in 2025. Instead, she was upset by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, 4-6, 3-6, on Saturday. That marked the second straight year her Stuttgart run ended in the quarters, after losing to Marta Kostyuk in 2024. Moments like these remind you that even champions need a boost from the people who believe in them the most.

Celebrating Easter that weekend, Coco shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a bouquet, packs of Kinder Joy, and an uplifting note from her dad, Corey. The message said, “Happy Easter, Your work will pay off. God got you and so do I. Love, Dad.” The gesture clearly touched her deeply. Coco reacted, “my dad 😢 is the best,” tears and all. I

t’s no secret her parents are her backbone. At the 2023 U.S. Open, she summed it up perfectly: “They’re just really my support system… My dad is still sending me scouting reports for every match. But my mom is more so, you know, just being mom. My dad just being dad other than the scouting report part.”

Now, as Coco gears up for New York, fans wonder if this little dose of family love will recharge her spirit. Could she bounce back and claim her second U.S. Open title? Share your thoughts in the comments below!