Coco Gauff Makes Bold Serena Williams Comparison After Roland Garros Breakthrough

Coco Gauff’s tennis story is deeply tied to her idol, Serena Williams. Watching the Williams sisters dominate a mostly white sport gave young Gauff a powerful belief: she could be great too. As she said, “Serena Williams has always been my idol… and Venus. They are the reason why I wanted to pick up a tennis racket.” This admiration started early—at five, Coco made a “GOAT” pledge after seeing Serena win in 2010. Her influence went beyond inspiration; it shaped Gauff’s mental toughness and drive. From a poster on her wall to a close friend and mentor, her legacy lifted Gauff.

After winning the 2025 French Open against Aryna Sabalenka, Coco became the first American since Serena in 2015 to win Roland Garros. That’s a whole decade! Now she’s the talk of the town. It must be an honor to be mentioned alongside the woman who sparked her journey. Speaking to First Take on June 12, the 21-year-old didn’t hesitate.

She said, “It means a lot, I mean she’s my GOAT, she’s the GOAT and I look up to her in many ways. I didn’t realize it had been that long, but just to be put Americans back in the Roland Garros conversation means a lot.” And put them back on the map she did—not just with this win but since turning pro.

In 2023, Gauff made history as the first teenager to win the US Open since Serena, who was 17 in 1999. Last season, she became the first American in a decade to win the WTA Finals, matching a milestone her idol ReRe hit in 2014. Now, she’s the youngest to win the French Open since Williams did it in 2002 at age 20. So what stood out about Serena for Coco Gauff?

“The confidence,” she said. “I think every time she stepped on the court, she believed that she would win the match, and that’s something I do every time I step on the court. I had that belief that I can win. I think that’s the most I have admired about her. Obviously her mental strength. I’ve seen her come back from some crazy moments, and anytime she looks down, she can find a way to bring it back.”

Serena Williams’s legendary status as the WTA GOAT is built on her unmatched ability to dominate tough matches. She famously saved match points to beat Maria Sharapova in the 2005 Australian Open semis and Kim Clijsters in the 2003 semis, going on to win both titles. Her record 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era—including seven Australian Opens and Wimbledons, six US Opens, and three French Opens—cement her dominance.

In an interview with NBC News on June 9, Gauff shared her honest feelings about matching her idol’s Roland Garros feat. She said, “To be able to be in any conversation with her, obviously, she has her own legacy that will never be touched. But for me, just to even have like a five percent of that means so much to me, and dreaming big and watching her compete in real life. And I don’t know it’s crazy to say that ten years later that I’m here with that trophy after she held it.”

Serena also won 73 WTA singles titles and held World No. 1 for an incredible 319 weeks. Her “Serena Slam”—holding all four Grand Slams at once twice (2002-2003 and 2014-2015)—and winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant show her resilience and legendary status. But what would Coco have done if she were to face Serena in a draw?

Coco Gauff reveals her thoughts on competing against her idol

On a recent chat with the Broadcast Boys podcast, shared on their IG on June 11, the dazzling 21-year-old was asked about her nightmare opponent from the sport’s legends. Her answer? Zero hesitation: “Serena [Williams].” And honestly, who could argue? Serena was never, ever an easy out. With a jaw-dropping 23 Grand Slam titles, a playing style as aggressive as a tidal wave, and a serve that once rocketed at a mind-bending 128.6 mph in 2013, Serena was pure, unadulterated power.

But would there be a glimmer of hope, a single surface where Gauff could stand a chance? “Well, depends,” Gauff bravely offered, “If we played on clay, I feel like I could have got her, but any other surface, it would have been tough.” But Coco’s daring declaration about clay isn’t just talk.

Her 85-29 career singles record on the red dirt translates to an impressive 74.56% win rate, cementing her reputation as her best surface – just look at her 2022 French Open final run! Meanwhile, Serena, though not solely a clay specialist, still boasts three French Open trophies (2002, 2013, 2015) and a solid 180-47 (79.3%) clay record. While her hard (84.37%) and grass (86.99%) win rates were numerically superior, Serena’s sheer, two-decade-long reign across all surfaces was undeniable.

But here’s the kicker: Coco already has a trophy on her mantelpiece for taking down a Williams! Cast your mind back to her maiden Wimbledon tournament in 2019. A mere 15-year-old wildcard, she absolutely floored five-time champion Venus Williams in straight sets in the first round! Talk about a grand entrance and a clear sign of future greatness.

Now, as the season charges ahead, can Coco Gauff harness this potent blend of self-belief and proven giant-slaying ability? The hallowed grass courts of Queen’s Club and Wimbledon beckon, poised to witness if this young American phenom can continue to write her own sensational chapter in tennis history.