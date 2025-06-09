Coco Gauff Revels in Pride After LeBron James Sends a Sweet Surprise Post French Open Victory

Coco Gauff is on cloud nine after clinching the French Open title at just 21. Last year, she fell short against Iga Swiatek, the ‘Queen of Clay,’ but this time she conquered the No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final on June 7. Gauff triumphed 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4, showing resilience in tough conditions. This victory marks her second Grand Slam singles title, adding to her 2023 US Open win—also against Sabalenka. Fellow Americans are bursting with pride as she cements her place among tennis’s elite.

Her victory didn’t go unnoticed! Former US president Barack Obama sent a hearty message to the young starlet. He took to X soon after her win to quote a tweet from Roland Garros announcing her victory, writing, “Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open — the first American singles champion at @RolandGarros in a decade. You make us all proud.” The last time an American woman won the tournament was Serena Williams in 2015!

This is a huge moment. Even basketball legend LeBron James couldn’t hold back! He replied to Obama’s tweet, writing, “I SECOND THAT!!! Congratulations my fellow flag bearer @CocoGauff 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤎” Referring to their shared moment as the two flag bearers for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. Coco warmly thanked the Lakers’ legend, replying, “Thank you 🐐 👑!!!”

This isn’t their first interaction! Last year, 20-year-old Coco Gauff made history as the first tennis player and youngest ever to be a flag bearer for the United States at the Olympics. She shared this incredible honor with the basketball legend. The moment was electric, and Gauff couldn’t hide her excitement.

Speaking to NBCOlympics, she said, “It means a lot to be here representing Team USA and be with the GOAT here, Mr. LeBron James. It means a lot, I’m so excited and I can’t wait to do well in the games.” Sharing the spotlight with a sports icon like James made the experience unforgettable for the rising tennis star.

Now at just 21, Gauff has a remarkable list of achievements. She began her professional journey in May 2018. Her global breakthrough came at Wimbledon in July 2019, where at age 15, she famously defeated her idol Venus Williams and reached the fourth round. Later that year, she won her first WTA singles title at the Linz Open in October.

Gauff then rose to World No. 1 in doubles in August 2022 and reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open in June 2022. Her watershed year was 2023, highlighted by winning her maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati in August, followed by her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open in September. Now she’s a two-time Grand Slam champion! Is this what she truly wanted?

Coco Gauff opens up about the “one thing” she wanted

After beating Sabalenka to win the French Open, she didn’t hold back in her post-match press conference. “I felt like this is one I really wanted because I do think this was one of the tournaments that when I was younger I felt I had the best shot of winning,” she said. “So I just felt like if I went through my career and didn’t get at least one of these, I would feel regrets and stuff.” She added, “Today, playing Aryna, I was just, ‘I just gotta go for it and try my best to get through the match’.”

This win was huge for Gauff, especially after the heartbreak of losing the 2022 French Open final to Iga Swiatek as a teenager. She had made at least the quarter-finals in Paris for four years running. “That ceremony when Iga won, I just remembered trying to take it all in and pay attention to every detail and just feel like I wanted that experience for myself,” Gauff reflected. “When the anthem got played, I vividly remember watching her, pretty emotional when the Polish anthem got played. I was, like, ‘Wow, this is such a cool moment’. So when the (USA) anthem got played today, I kind of had those reflections.”

Gauff made history as the first woman to beat a world number one in a Grand Slam final from a set down since Venus Williams did it against Lindsay Davenport at Wimbledon in 2005. This was her first title since winning the WTA Finals last year, after tough final losses to Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini in Madrid and Rome. The win feels like a big comeback and a statement.

Now, as she heads into the grass court season, all eyes are on Gauff. Will she ride this momentum to another stunning victory? Share your thoughts below!