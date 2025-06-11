Coco Gauff Revels in Pride as French Open Keeps Adding New Feathers to the American Crown

Coco Gauff is definitely a hypeman! Over her seven years as a pro, she’s always backed her fellow American players like Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Chris Eubanks, and Taylor Townsend. You’ll often spot her cheering them on, proud to represent the U.S. And this time is no different!

At the 2025 French Open, Taylor Townsend had mixed results. She exited early in singles but shone in doubles, reaching the quarterfinals with Katerina Siniakova. The real highlight? Mixed doubles, where Townsend and Evan King stormed to the final without dropping a set. Their run ended against Italy’s Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who won 6-4, 6-2.

Despite the loss, the American duo’s run was a proud moment. Coco Gauff celebrated on Instagram with a heartfelt caption: “🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 proud of us.” It was a sweet shoutout capturing their joy and camaraderie. Their flawless journey to the final was definitely something to cheer about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Spin Global (@blackspinglobal)

At the prize ceremony, Townsend got emotional sharing what it meant. “This means a lot to me personally because Evan and I grew up on the south side of Chicago. We sent Touhy Park all the way to Roland Garros,” she said. Her message was clear and inspiring: no matter where you come from, you can make it. “We put on for our city. Thank you guys, we’ll see you soon.”

Not to mention, Coco Gauff herself had quite a journey at the French Open this year. She made it to her second singles final, showcasing incredible skill and determination. Along the way, she defeated the No. 1 seed, Aryna Sabalenka, in a tough match to claim the title. This victory set a new milestone for American tennis. Gauff became the first American in ten years to win the French Open singles title since Serena Williams did in 2015.

This isn’t the first time Townsend and Gauff have shown mutual pride. When Coco won the US Open in 2023, Townsend was one of the first to celebrate, posting crying emojis and writing, “I’m so proud of you!! I’m over here crying on the treatment table @cocogauff.” Their bond and support keep adding heart to their impressive tennis journeys.

Coco Gauff expresses her empathy towards Townsend following injury update

Taylor Townsend was last seen battling it out in the Miami Open doubles semifinal with Katerina Siniakova, where they fell to Miyu Kato and Cristina Bucsa in a nail-biting 6-2, 5-7, 2-10 match tiebreak. Since then, fans have been wondering about her sudden withdrawals from several tournaments. Later, Townsend finally opened up, revealing she suffered a mild concussion after a fall during that Miami quarterfinal doubles match.

Despite the injury scare, Townsend and Siniakova pulled off a solid win in the Miami quarterfinals against Storm Hunter and Caroline Dolehide, 7-5, 6-2. However, she confirmed she won’t be playing at the Italian Open but promised fans a comeback at the 2025 French Open. “I’ll be front and center at Roland Garros. So, stay tuned for my comeback,” she announced, showing her determination to bounce back stronger.

Coco Gauff showed her support with a warm message on social media, responding to Townsend’s post that read, “Working hard to come back better and stronger from this concussion. It’s something I’ve never experienced in my life, but health comes first! I love you guys, and I will see you in Paris.” Coco’s reply? “Sorry to hear that Taylor!! Missing you here in Europe! Get well soon ❤️.” It’s truly heartwarming to see these players rallying behind each other.

Now, as the grass court season kicks off, all eyes are on Townsend and Gauff. Wimbledon will mark Townsend's return as the defending doubles champion, while Coco aims to break past the fourth round for the first time on grass. Can they keep the momentum going and have each other's backs on this journey?