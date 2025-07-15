Coco Gauff’s Boyfriend Serves One-Word Flirty Bombshell With Peak Green Flag Energy on the Side

Coco Gauff certainly knows her style! The 21-year-old may have exited Wimbledon earlier than hoped, but she absolutely turned heads with her stunning on-court fashion. Dressed in a gorgeous custom New Balance kit, white with intricate details, she was a true showstopper! Then, earlier this week, she shared exciting updates from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour! Rocking a beautiful cowboy-themed outfit, her boyfriend was undoubtedly swooning.

Yesterday, Coco brought Beyoncé’s concert vibes straight to her Instagram story. It kicked off with a clip captioned “queen” as Beyoncé commanded the stage with “Bodyguard” to thunderous applause. Then, out of nowhere, Jay-Z made a surprise appearance, tagged “HOV” by Coco, casually grooving to a track he co-produced. Meanwhile, Coco nailed the full Cowboy Carter look, sporting a bold cowboy hat with an American flag backdrop as “Tyrant” blared in the background.

It was a night to remember, and Coco Gauff couldn’t get enough. Earlier today, she shared a carousel of herself at the concert. Her boyfriend couldn’t help himself, dropping a one-word reaction: “Bang.” And he was spot-on! It’s truly adorable to see this couple, whose relationship often stays out of the spotlight, being so openly adoring of each other.

Their relationship has captivated fans since they went public earlier this year. Their love story is quite unique: Jalen Sera was once a fourth-grade student of Coco’s mother, Candi Gauff, a former track athlete turned educator. Atlanta-based artist Sera had been linked to Coco since he congratulated her on Instagram after her win against Qinwen Zheng last year. He posted a WTA Tour story with the caption “IT GIRL.” Yet, Coco has always kept her dating life under wraps.

Although the American tennis sensation has spoken about her relationship, she’s carefully guarded her partner’s identity. However, fans and social media users have pieced together hints, speculating that the 21-year-old’s boyfriend could be Jalen Sera. Last year, she even spoke about her boyfriend’s supportive nature. “Honestly, it wasn’t something I got to set in stone,” she told People in March 2024.

“I think I felt like I just, some parts of myself I love to share and then some parts I think I just keep to myself. And I think that’s just the beauty of it all, that people still know me and know parts of me, but not everything,” Gauff further added. “So I do feel like my life is a little bit in my hands too.”

The 21-year-old star embraces that balance. Fans have admired how she protects her privacy while sharing heartfelt glimpses of her journey. As Coco’s relationship with Sera continues to bloom away from the spotlight, their bond clearly demonstrates strength and trust.

It adds a fresh chapter to her extraordinary life. And now, they’re rocking out at concerts together! This one was especially close to Gauff’s heart, being a huge Beyoncé fan. She truly had the time of her life at the event!

Coco Gauff shares the highlight of her concert date night!

On Monday, Gauff dropped a starstruck moment from her unforgettable night at Beyoncé’s concert. “Beyonce waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles! I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget!” she gushed, radiating pure joy.

But the sparkle didn’t stop there. Tina Knowles posted an Instagram snapshot with the 2023 US Open champ, sharing, “Such a big Fan of @cocogauff I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful, talented and very kind Young superstar last night at the Cowboy Carter Concert. I sorta gushed about how proud my family always is of her❤️❤️❤️.” Coco couldn’t help but respond with warmth: “it was amazing meet you! thank you for your kind words, you and your family are a huge inspiration to mine ❤️.” Truly a heart-melting exchange, right?

Now, with spirits soaring high, Coco Gauff looks more fired up than ever as she gears up to return to the court.