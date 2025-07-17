Coco Gauff’s Casual Thursday Throwbacks Into a Grand Surprise With One Notification

Another milestone quietly joins Coco Gauff’s list of achievements. You might remember last year when Coco took home her first-ever ESPY award for Best Tennis Player! After her incredible win at the 2023 US Open, this was a huge honor for the teenage star. And this year? She’s done it again, having just won the French Open against Aryna Sabalenka and earning a top nomination at the Awards hosted by ESPN! She can hardly believe it.

Wednesday night’s annual ESPY Awards brought out some of the biggest names in sports. Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the high-energy show. The night buzzed as stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Simone Biles, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Ilona Maher all took home well-deserved honors in their categories. Now, Coco just grabbed her second ESPY Award for Best Tennis Player—two in a row!

Today, the American sensation took to X and her social media to share her excitement over the news. She tweeted, “woke up to finding out I won another espy!! ahhhh thank youuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” She even shared a screenshot of the moment on her Instagram story!

Despite a rollercoaster 2025 season, things are definitely looking up! Wimbledon wrapped up quickly for the No. 2 seed, but she’s bouncing back and showing real grit. Winning this year’s award is huge. Still, it’s worth noting that last year’s win stirred up some controversy—fans weren’t exactly thrilled about the outcome.

Last year, the nominees list was packed with top players competing for big prizes. Iga Swiatek lined up next to Coco for the Best Tennis Player honor on the WTA Circuit. On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battled it out. This time, the tennis community is rallying behind 20-year-old Coco Gauff, who clinched the title for the first time and outshone some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Now, Gauff is sitting comfortably as World No. 2 and fresh off a French Open victory. She faced none other than Aryna Sabalenka for the award. So far, everyone and Coco seem genuinely pumped!