Coco Gauff’s Cincinnati Open Appearance Hides a Subtle but Rare Detail

Fashion really does bring a special twist to the tennis court. From the legends of the past to today’s stars, style has become part of the game — and the best collaborations make campaigns pop just that little bit more. Coco Gauff is one of the few who still bring that magic, stealing the spotlight not just with her blistering play, but with her looks. At just 21, she’s a brand ambassador for New Balance and, most recently, Miu Miu. Together, the two brands have put a unique spin on her on-court style — and they aren’t slowing down by any means.

Currently competing at the Cincinnati Open, the World No. 2 is bringing more than grit to her pre-US Open wins — she’s bringing style. Matching the new blue courts in Ohio, she’s stunning in a two-piece kit in white and navy. The cropped tank top shows off her midriff, while the pleated skirt flares with every powerful move. It’s not quite like her other kits this year — and that’s no accident!

That’s exactly what Coco intended. As she told the team at the Cincinnati Open, “This week is Miu Miu. I have not repeated an outfit. I don’t know if anyone has noticed this year, I’ve worn a different outfit for every tournament. That’s something I’m really proud of and I don’t think it’s been done.”

She debuted her Cincinnati kit right after another head-turner in Canada — a pastel yellow two-piece in a similar style. And before that, at Wimbledon? She went bold, mixing tradition with personal flair — a tailored corset embroidered with butterflies and strawberries, paired with a kilt, all in classic Wimbledon white. Safe to say, Coco Gauff has a kit for every mood.

The collaboration was announced in April and made its official debut at the Italian Open in Rome. She teased it the night before her opening match with a post captioned, “First day of school! @miumiu @newbalancetennis” — her excitement is impossible to miss.

She might think her on-court fashion has flown under the radar, but Coco, you’re front and center. The outfits have fans talking and many might wonder where the idea comes from?

Coco Gauff confesses the inspiration behind the Miu Miu looks

After launching her first Miu Miu look in Rome, Gauff wasn’t done turning heads. She re-posted a video of the outfit and paired it with a snippet from a recent chat with Janelle Sessoms of Fashionista. In it, the 21-year-old opened up about her evolving fashion sense and the inspirations shaping her style game — both on and off the court.

Thinking back to how her eye for fashion first developed, Coco Gauff admitted Disney had her in its grip as a kid. “I was very much one of those Disney Channel kids putting on the crazy layers and stuff,” she laughed. “I was obsessed with whatever Zendaya or Coco Jones wore, even though they probably would hate their outfits now, but at the time, I loved it.” Childhood nostalgia, served with a wink.

Fast-forward to now, and her style mood board has levelled up. “[My style inspiration] right now, I’d say, is Doechii. I love everything that she’s doing. Obviously Zendaya, too, she always kills it. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, too. And Tyler the Creator, I think he has a good sense of style.” It’s a star-studded line-up that perfectly mirrors her mix of boldness, edge, and elegance.

The 21-year-old also spilled the tea on her on-court versus off-court wardrobes — and the contrast is as sharp as one of her forehands. “[My on-court style], I would say, is quite opposite to what I wear off-court, honestly. I like to show a little bit more skin, which I still do off-court, but even more on-court. I like to wear a lot of bright colors — I feel like it just looks good on the tennis court, especially on the hard courts,” she explained.

Now, Coco Gauff’s not just serving looks — she’s gearing up to serve for real against Dayana Yastremska, the Ukrainian who ended her Wimbledon run this year. Can she power past Dayana at Cincinnati — and do it in signature Coco style?