Coco Gauff’s Tough Wimbledon Road Sparks Doubts as Fans Weigh Her Title Chances

Coco Gauff braces for a tough battle at Wimbledon. Sure, the 21-year-old stands among the elites since her debut. But challenges always loom for the best. For Gauff, grass remains her biggest hurdle. She burst onto the scene as a qualifier in 2019, stunning five-time champion Venus Williams. Yet, she’s never advanced past the fourth round at SW19. This year’s draw? It’s loaded. Fans are keeping expectations low!

Her journey starts with a tricky opener against Dayana Yastremska. Next could come Victoria Azarenka or Anastasia Zakharova. The third round might pit her against Sofia Kenin, Taylor Townsend, or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Daria Kasatkina or Liudmila Samsonova could await in the fourth. The quarterfinals may bring Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina. Semis could test her against Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Navarro, or Karolina Muchova. The final? Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, Madison Keys, Paula Badosa, or Qinwen Zheng might stand across the net.

Fans can’t help but weigh in. One writes, “She’s not winning it…. She’s not great on grass.” Is that fair? This season, Gauff bounced back after a rocky hardcourt run. Early exits piled up. Then, on clay, she hit her stride. She reached three straight finals—Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros—where she finally clinched her first French Open title.

But the grass season brought a shock. Last week, she crashed out in the first round at Berlin. Another fan chimes in, “She will get tested round 1 … I could see Samsonova bouncing her out.” That’s a bold prediction, considering Gauf holds the edge in their H2H 3-0. However, Samsonva did make it to the semis at Berlin open, showing her prowess on grass.

Not to mention, Gauff’s grass-court win rate sits at a solid 68–71% since 2018. Yet, a trophy on this surface still eludes her. Her Wimbledon path features players who’ve beaten her before. That has fans even more nervous.

Fans dive deep Coco Gauff’s toughest matchups

Consider her draw, one wrote, “So she’s not winning then. There are like at least 20 women who could win it.” That rings true. The stakes are sky-high. None of the top 10 seeds have ever won Wimbledon. Sabalenka reached the semis twice. Madison Keys made the quarters. Paolini, the No. 4 seed, made a splash with her 2024 final run. Navarro also hit the quarterfinals last year. The rest—Pegula, Zheng, Andreeva, Swiatek, and Badosa—struggle at SW19. Their best results? Fourth round or earlier, just like Gauff.

Another fan sounds nervous. “I’m sorry but Coco R1 exit is very possible, I mean have You seen Yastremska playing on grass?” Dayana Yastremska is on fire this grass season. She stormed into the Nottingham Open final, falling to McCartney Kessler. At Eastbourne, she powered to the quarterfinals, beating Magda Linette and Francesca Jones before losing to Alexandra Eala. Another fan echoes, “Yastremska is going to do the job.”

Another threat lurks. “not Vika in R2 🥲” Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff rarely meet in singles. Their only clash came at the 2022 Guadalajara Open. Azarenka won in three tight sets in the quarterfinals. They’ve played doubles together, but this will be their first singles match since Guadalajara.

Some fans sound resigned. “Gauff is not good on grass. She will not go far.” It’s true that Coco hasn’t won a grass title yet. But her stats stand tall! As of June 2025, she boasts 85 wins and 29 losses on grass. That’s a 74.56% win rate.

Not to mention, she’s a consistent threat everywhere. Going into Wimbledon, Coco Gauff owns two Grand Slam singles titles—the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open—plus the 2024 WTA Finals crown. She’s always in the fight. Will she make it far this time around? Share your thoughts below!