Commentator Under Fire During Coco Gauff vs Russian Star’s Clash for Inappropriate Statement at Canadian Open: “Brutal”

The National Bank Open is in full swing, with players leaving it all on the court as they gear up for the US Open! Right now, it’s Coco Gauff facing off against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova—a matchup with real history. This is their fourth meeting on tour, with Gauff leading the head-to-head 2-1. All their past clashes were in 2023, starting in Doha where Kudermetova snatched a three-set win in the quarters. Both players are hungry: the American is determined to show off her best, while the Russian eyes the chance to even the score.

But just as the match heated up, the drama took an unexpected turn—courtesy of the commentary booth! In the first set, right as Kudermetova stepped up to serve in game two, the broadcast hit pause for “tea.” Victoria Duval via The Tennis Channel on X seemed to chime in: “I don’t know if you heard about this tea… this is totally not tennis related, but there was news that Holger Rune apparently texted Kudermetova, and she said she was too old for him and married.” Her cohost added, “Yes, he was supporting her tennis somehow. She felt that it was something a little different.”

This wasn’t just random chatter; it echoed what Kudermetova herself revealed earlier in the week on Elena Vesnina’s podcast. The 2025 Wimbledon women’s doubles champ disclosed that a top 10 Danish player reached out to her, but she had to turn him down, not just because she has a partner, but also because she’s six years his senior. The revelation took many by surprise, but why did it make it into the match commentary? As one fan perfectly put it beneath the Tennis Channel’s tweet: “This is brutal 😭😭😭.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Meanwhile, the match remains electrifying—deep into the second set with Kudermetova having snagged a set off the tournament’s top seed. Every rally is a nail-biter. Gauff, trying to rebound from a harsh first-round Wimbledon exit, is holding nothing back.

But as the tennis unfolds, fan focus has shifted from the court to the unexpected on-air gossip, with social media lighting up about the broadcast’s detour. The game is fierce, but right now, the commentary might be the real talking point!