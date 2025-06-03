Elina Svitolina Drops Shocking Decisions on Motherhood and Retirement After Crushing French Open Exit

Elina Svitolina is in top form, but her prime might be fleeting. Not too long ago, she said, “I feel like I’m fit, I’m playing well, I’m mentally very locked in for the tournaments. I just want to find this edge and try to challenge these big players, to become one of them again.” And it’s true. The tennis mom is making waves this season with her on-court persona. She’s been consistent, reaching the quarters and semis at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, and now the French Open. Her Roland Garros campaign didn’t last long, but she’s not giving up just yet. Still, age and personal goals might soon take precedence.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian faced a tough straight-sets loss against the defending champion, Iga Swiatek. But she’s not too down about it. During her post-match press interview, she was asked an interesting question: Would she consider playing longer than her husband and ATP pro, Gael Monfils? She’s already 30 and became a mother in October 2022. She’s got other plans.

She said, via The Tennis Letter on X, “No [laughing]… I wouldn’t want to play that long 😂. Because obviously, I want to have more kids. I want to just have a happy retirement and not play that much 😂. For me, being on the tour for so many years, it sometimes can be difficult. It can be lonely. Sometimes it can have tough moments. I have so many things outside of tennis. For me, I will be fine to stop earlier than Gael’s age now [smiling].” Right now, Monfils is 38. So maybe fans have another eight years before Svitolina hangs up her racket.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not to mention, she’s just found her footing again. She won a title this year at Rouen. It was her second win as a mother on tour and her first since the Internationaux de Strasbourg in 2023! Her French Open run was incredible, too.

The 30-year-old cruised through the tournament without dropping a set until her fourth-round clash with Jasmine Paolini. She trailed by a set and a break, facing a tough challenge. Remarkably, she saved three match points in the second set, showing incredible resilience. After a tense battle, she pulled off a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 victory in two hours and 27 minutes. With this win, she advanced to the quarterfinals in Paris for the fifth time in her 12 appearances.

So while retirement isn’t on the table right now, what’s next for the Ukrainian? Only time will tell. In the meantime, looking back at her journey through motherhood, she’s been doing just fine.

She delivered her daughter, Skai, in October 2022. When Svitolina returned to the court in 2023, it was clear she had changed. She was still a counterpuncher at heart. But now, she played with a sharper, more aggressive edge—unlike most players who return from maternity leave.

Svitolina won her first title at Strasbourg in 2023. Riding that momentum, she entered the French Open with confidence. She powered her way to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka. And for that, she mentioned that she’s got a solid motivator.

Elina Svitolina admits that motherhood is pushing her to excel

Back in March 2025, just before launching her Sunshine Double campaign, Elina Svitolina opened up about how life has changed since welcoming Skai. She told Waterdrop, “Motherhood has given me a whole new level of motivation. Now, I’m not just playing for myself — I’m playing for my daughter, showing her that women can chase their dreams and succeed.” Balancing motherhood and the hectic tennis tour isn’t easy, but Elina is making it work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When she decided to return to the sport, Svitolina started out in Charleston with a wild card and even hosted a fundraiser for Ukraine. That first step back was tough—the competition was just a bit too high at the time. But what she did next is where her story gets really inspiring. Instead of jumping straight back into top-tier tournaments, she kept things local in Switzerland, where she lives with Monfils. She played the ITF event in Chiasso and finally earned her first win there.

After Chiasso, she headed to Oeiras for another ITF event, slowly working her way back to the WTA Tour with a few more smaller events. Those ITF matches gave her the chance to rebuild her confidence and physical stamina—exactly what she needed after maternity leave. This step-by-step approach paid off, and now she’s thriving on tour as a tennis mom, playing for her daughter and herself.

Svitolina summed it up perfectly: “It’s also helped me put things in perspective — when I step on the court, I give it my all, but at the end of the day, my family is my greatest victory.” If you follow Elina and Gael on social media, you know they absolutely adore talking about their daughter and spending time together. Last year, in an interview with Sky Sports, Svitolina fondly recalled Skai’s birth, saying, “By my side and to have that moment together; I think it stands out by far.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s so much love in this family! Now, as Elina Svitolina gears up for the grass court season, do you think we’ll see her come back even stronger and maybe clinch another title? Share your thoughts in the comments below.