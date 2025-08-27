Emma Raducanu Makes Feelings Clear on US Open Rival as She Issues a Firm Message

Emma Raducanu commanded an incredible start to her US Open campaign! After taking down Ena Shibahara in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 in her opening match, the Briton does it again! Strong serving and consistently deep groundstrokes were the key for the world number 36, who has won eight of her 11 matches since Wimbledon, as she defeated her R2 opponent, Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen. Next up? The challenge gets tougher with either Elena Rybakina or Tereza Valentova. Is the British No.1 ready?

It’s safe to say that Raducanu is gaining the confidence she needs! Speaking in her post-match press conference, she was asked what she expects if she comes across the 2022 Wimbledon champion and former World No.3. Emma’s answer? Honest but confident! “I think she’s a top opponent. She’s won Wimbledon, she’s been at the top of the game for so long and very dominant, and has big weapons, has a huge serve and big groundstrokes. So, I do want to see how my game, you know, suits and fits against the top,” she told reporters.

The two have only faced off once before at the 2022 Sydney International. At this time, Emma Raducanu was just making headlines after her US Open win the previous season. However, against the Kazakh, she was no match! She suffered a 0-6, 1-6 to her and then the rest of her season was marred by injuries and early exits. But now, three years on, Emma is a whole new player!

This season, while no title yet, she’s reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Citi Open last month! She’s more confident in her form as she added, “I still think I have a long way to go, but I think I’ve been making steps towards getting closer and narrowing that gap, I think.” Seeing the bright side from her matches this season, she’s ready to take on come what may.

Right now, she stands at the No.36 WTA ranking and has battled against players like Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Qinwen Zheng, Coco Gauff, and more! While she hasn’t won against the top players in this list, Emma Raducanu sees it as a learning curve. So she knows Rybakina is going to be another hurdle she’ll have to wait to see how she’ll fare against.

She said it herself, “I have to take confidence from my matches against Aryna and Cincy and Wimby. But Elena’s a different opponent, and she beat Aryna in Cincy in straight sets, so it’s going to be a tough match if she wins today. But yeah, we’ll see on the result.”

Now it’s confirmed that Elena Rybakina has taken down Tereza Valentova! Only time will tell if Emma will bring her best foot forward against the Kazach. On the other hand, she’s incredibly pleased with her team and couldn’t help praising them.

Emma Raducanu hails her team following win

On Wednesday, after Raducanu ousted the Indonesian, she opened up about what fuels her. She raced through the match, dropping only three games to cruise into the US Open third round. It was her second straight win over a tricky qualifier, managed with ease. A sharp 6-2, 6-1 scoreline sealed the deal, lifting her record at the USO to 9-2 and marking her 26th win of the season.

“I think first of all the consistency of doing good practice days every day. Building on that. After Miami I did some really good work. I started to do it,” she said in her post-match interview. “But I also feel in the last few weeks I’ve really kind of stepped up with what I’m doing on and off court. I’m really happy that I have those people over there in my corner. I’m really grateful for them. I’m just looking forward to building day by day, doing my best.” And she’s truly proving it with every match.

This season hasn’t been without setbacks for Emma Raducanu. Back pain cut short her Australian Open run, while a stalker scare in Dubai left her rattled. Yet Raducanu showed resilience. She came storming back in Miami, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal while working with interim coach Mark Petchey. Later, the switch to Francisco Roig, former mentor to Rafael Nadal, paid off. In Washington last month, she’d advanced to the semifinals, which is a huge step forward for the Briton!

Now, for the first time since her unforgettable 2021 triumph, Raducanu stands in the US Open third round again. Next up, Elena Rybakina. Can she carry her form into another grand stage showdown? Share your thoughts below, and follow every twist and turn with our US Open Live Blog!