Emma Raducanu Reveals Record-Breaking Change After US Open 2025 Milestone

Back in 2021, Emma Raducanu burst onto tennis’s grand stage with her stunning US Open triumph. Since then the road hasn’t been easy. Injuries piled up, early exits stung, but she refused to back down. Coach after coach, new methods and fresh ideas kept her evolving. Now in New York, she looks sharper, stronger, and ready to rewrite the story. What’s her secret?

On Wednesday, inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, Raducanu barely gave Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen a chance. She dropped only three games to storm into the third round of the US Open. It was her second straight win over a tricky qualifier, handled with ease. A 6-2, 6-1 victory sealed the deal. It also gave her a 9-2 record at Flushing Meadows and her 26th win of the season.

Emma Raducanu isn’t shy about what fuels her. It’s the grind. “I think first of all the consistency of doing good practice days every day. Building on that. After Miami I did some really good work. I started to do it,” she said. “But I also feel in the last few weeks I’ve really kind of stepped up with what I’m doing on and off court. I’m really happy that I have those people over there in my corner. I’m really grateful for them. I’m just looking forward to building day by day, doing my best.” For Emma, that steady routine has been the theme all season.

Her year has tested her in every way. A stubborn back pain cut short her run at the Australian Open. In Dubai, an unsettling stalker scare left her shaken. Yet Raducanu chose resilience! Coming back at the Miami Open, she fought her way to the quarterfinals for the first time at a 1000s event while working with interim coach Mark Petchey. Later, she linked up with Francisco Roig, who once guided Rafael Nadal, and the results showed! By Washington, she made the semifinals. Now she’s back on New York’s big stage, three years after her breakthrough, carving out another deep run.

And then there’s Arthur Ashe, the arena tied to her biggest memory. The pressure of being a former champion does linger. Emma Raducanu admits as much, but she turns it into fuel. “That’s all I can do,” she said. “I’m putting a lot of trust in the work I’m doing behind the scenes. It kind of takes a bit of pressure off. At the same time whenever you play a match on a big stadium, you feel a bit of pressure. But I like to try and use it as much as I can.”

So here she is again, New York under the lights, turning pressure into power.