Emma Raducanu’s US Open Encounter Stopped as Cameraman Falls on Court in Bizarre Scenes

ByFirdows Matheen

Aug 24, 2025 | 2:32 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Emma Raducanu is chasing that New York magic again at the US Open. It’s the place she stunned the tennis world back in 2021, storming to the title as a qualifier — her one and only career crown so far. But this season, the British No.1 has been on the rise, finding her rhythm on every surface. Now, back on the hard courts where history began, she looks determined to make another run.

Her campaign kicked off in style on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Emma brushed aside Ena Shibahara, racing to a 6-1, 6-2 win in just one hour and two minutes. It was her first victory in New York since that unbelievable 2021 triumph. Clean, sharp, and confident — she was simply too much for the Japanese player to handle.

But the match wasn’t without a quirky twist. Early on, while Emma Raducanu was serving, play stopped unexpectedly when a cameraman took a tumble over the advertising boards. “Stacked it,” laughed Laura Robson on Sky Sports commentary. Jonathan Overend chimed in too: “Don’t try anything too ambitious, I think might be the moral of that story, he tried to take a shortcut, didn’t go well for him.” The crew scrambled to help him back into position, and the crowd had a light-hearted pause before play resumed.

article-image

via Imago

On the other hand, Emma Raducanu never lost her focus. That moment ended up being the only real interruption. She was locked in from start to finish, firing just six unforced errors compared to Shibahara’s 36. Once things settled, it was all business again for the 2021 champion. Catch more of the live updates on Emma and more on our US Open live blog!

Can Emma Raducanu recapture her 2021 US Open magic, or was it just a one-time wonder?

