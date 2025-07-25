Emma Raducanu Seeks Medical Aid After Grueling D.C. Weather Wreaks Havoc in Maria Sakkari Clash

Emma Raducanu is facing another obstacle. The 22-year-old is making solid strides at the Citi Open, taking down Marta Kostyuk and four-time slam champion Naomi Osaka in her first two rounds! So far, the Briton hasn’t dropped a set, showing off her grit and skill as a grand slam champion herself! But heading into her quarterfinal match against Maria Sakkari, things are taking a concerning turn for Emma!

On Friday, under what might just be the “hottest day” of the Citi Open tournament, Emma Raducanu showed true grit. Down 5-2 in the second set against Maria Sakkari, the 22-year-old Brit staged an impressive comeback to win 6-4, 7-5. But things got tense when Raducanu took a medical timeout late in that second set. Tennis journalist Jose Morgado reported on X, “Raducanu getting her blood pressure checked. She just broke for 4-5 in the 2nd set, will serve next. 36.º C atm in DC… too hot.” Yikes indeed!

The drama unfolded just after Raducanu broke Sakkari’s serve. The doctor was called onto the court to check her vitals, including her heart rate. Despite the scare, Raducanu showed the heart of a fighter, returning with fire in her veins. She then won three straight games, punching her ticket to the semi-finals for the first time this season!

This isn’t Raducanu’s first rollercoaster of a year. She’s been battling back issues and injuries that have repeatedly interrupted her flow. Back at the French Open, she admitted she “was really struggling” despite advancing past Wang Xinyu in a tough first-round match. Emma Raducanu’s 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win at Roland-Garros involved a medical timeout in the first set, as she coped with illness on court.

This time, the heat was another beast to tame, forcing that medical pause during her Citi Open clash. It’s clear this could have been a different story if things had swung the other way for Britain’s No.1. But with her fierce comeback spirit, Raducanu proved she’s tougher than the toughest conditions thrown her way.