Emma Raducanu Sees “Blessing in Disguise” Eastbourne Loss as She Reveals Big Plans

Emma Raducanu refuses to surrender. Her astonishing debut—winning the 2021 US Open as the first qualifier in Open Era history—made her a star. But relentless adversity has marked her journey since. Blisters at the 2022 Australian Open began a cascade of setbacks: hip, side strain, wrist, and ankle injuries dogged her, leading to surgeries on both wrists and an ankle in 2023. Chronic back pain recently forced her out of the Berlin Open and disrupted her Wimbledon preparations. But will she give up? Well, Emma is quite resilient!

On Wednesday, former US Open champion Raducanu rallied from 5-2 down in the deciding set to force a tie-break. She could not make it two comeback victories in as many days, though, after fighting back from a set down in an emotional first-round win on the south coast. Speaking of her back injury, she noted, “I would say it bothers me. I wouldn’t say it’s like I can’t move. Like a lot of athletes, we all carry kind of something that we’re managing and playing through, but I’d just say that it’s, it’s okay.” Is Raducanu ready for the intensity at SW19? She assures she will be!

She is undergoing more acupuncture and taking tablets this week to manage the pain. “I am going to rest tomorrow. Just yeah, take it day by day. Get some practice in. I think it could be a blessing in disguise, having some rest right now. I think I’m looking forward to heading back and then getting on the grass at Wimbledon. I think I will like step on the court regardless,” she assured.

Raducanu arrived in Eastbourne as British number one, fresh off a Queen’s quarter-final run just two weeks ago. As she preps for her fourth Wimbledon—where she’s twice made the fourth round—her Eastbourne performance looked a bit laboured. She started strong with some impressive serving, grabbing the opening set, but Joint fired back, seizing the second.

Ranked 38th and coming off a Berlin Open withdrawal due to her back, battled through discomfort; she never called the trainer, toughing it out against Joint. After Tuesday’s emotional win over Ann Li, Emma Raducanu admitted she was “mentally not really present” at times. The bright side is that she made impressive strides this season. She struggled with form and coaches after her US Open win. The Briton hasn’t secured a title since 2021. Now, she’s back in the game. She reached two quarterfinals!

Sure, she couldn’t match her 2024 result at Eastbourne, where she reached the quarters against Jessica Pegula. But maybe Wimbledon will turn the tide. Even ATP pro and British No.5 Dan Evans believes so!

Evans backs up Emma Raducanu to bring a Wimbledon title home

Emma hasn’t always had the smoothest ride on Centre Court. Her dazzling 2021 debut saw her reach the fourth round as a wildcard, only to retire due to breathing issues—but she matched that fourth-round run in 2024, proving her grass-court grit despite nagging injuries. The crowd loves her fight, and the stats show she’s got the potential to go even further.

Dan Evans stirred the hopes of British tennis fans on the BBC 5 Live Sport podcast. When asked if a Brit could win Wimbledon since Andy Murray, or if a WTA star could break the drought since Virginia Wade in 1977, Evans backed Jack Draper for the men—but for the women? He’s all in on Emma.

He said, “I can see Emma maybe winning it. I think she’s starting to get there on the grass today. Clinical, in the end. Next six-seven years I think the Brits, the British public are going to get put through the…through it all again. Like Tiger Tim did as they say.” With her recent strides, could this be the year?

Emma’s also found new comfort with coach Mark Petchey, who joined her team in March and brings experience from Murray’s camp. She’s already looking sharper. So, could Emma Raducanu finally snap that 48-year drought for a British woman at Wimbledon? We want to hear your take in the comments!