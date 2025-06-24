Emma Raducanu’s Infamous Australian Open Hurdle Returns With Crowd-Erupting Serve Fail

Tennis is full of surprises—not just from intense competition but also from unexpected, lighthearted moments. The court usually falls silent as players prepare to serve, yet interruptions still happen. Remember when at the 2024 Halle Open semifinal, a sneeze during Jannik Sinner’s serve against Zhang Zhizhen sparked laughter from both the crowd and the world No. 1? Even animals like cats and birds have also made brief, memorable appearances on court. Similarly, Emma Raducanu has faced similar disruptions before, and history just repeated itself!

Currently competing on home soil against Ann Li at the Eastbourne International. Emma gave a strong start to her match by meeting her opponent at each point. However, things took a turn during the first set at 4-4, when it was Raducanu’s turn to serve at 30-0.

Emma Raducanu’s next serve was hilariously interrupted when a seagull flew right across her eyeline. The crowd loved the comical moment, and both players shared a smile. Despite the distraction, Emma stayed composed and held serve to 15. The WTA jumped on the fun, posting the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to the seaside 🌊.” But this isn’t the first time a seagull has stolen the spotlight from Raducanu, right?

Flashback to the 2022 Australian Open, where Emma and Danka Kovinic had to pause their second-round match inside Margaret Court Arena because a seagull flew into the stadium. It was Emma’s Australian Open debut, and the tension was high. Kovinic couldn’t serve until the bird left, while the crowd chanted and enjoyed the unexpected break. Play resumed, but despite Emma’s fight to level the set, Kovinic held on to win.

That match was a rollercoaster. Emma Raducanu dropped the second set but showed grit, breaking back to level the score before Kovinic regained the lead. Emma pushed hard but couldn’t seal the win that day. Fast forward to the Eastbourne International, after a tough first-set tiebreaker, Raducanu lost the first set to Ann Li but clawed back to win and move on.

With moments like these, Emma’s matches are never dull. Whether it’s seagulls flying by or tough battles on court, she keeps us on our toes. Will she ride this momentum and serve up more surprises? Only time will tell!