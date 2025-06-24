Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Prep in Turmoil as Fans Erupt Over Ann Li Setback

Emma Raducanu’s grass season isn’t shaping up as hoped. After a shaky clay run—making just the Round of 16 in Rome and bowing out early at Roland Garros—she stayed positive. With Wimbledon just around the corner, the Briton will have to pick herself up before she tries to match her previous record of reaching the fourth round at SW19 back in 2021 and 2024. How’s her prep going? Last week’s quarterfinal at Queen’s Club showed progress. But now, at Eastbourne, the outlook is grim, and fans are worried.

Her first-round opponent is America’s Ann Li, playing on home turf. Raducanu started strong, pushing Li hard in the first set. She raced to 40-0 on Li’s serve, earning three break points with a sharp backhand drop shot. The momentum carried her to a tiebreaker. Still, the odds weren’t in her favor. The WTA’s official X account tweeted, “Upset on the cards❓Ann Li grabs the first set 7-6(5) against Raducanu.”

Fans weren’t far off either. One tweeted, “Emma Raducanu is impossible to support.” Raducanu’s season has been a rollercoaster—flashes of brilliance in Miami and Queen’s Club, but overall inconsistent. On grass, the 2021 US Open champ holds a decent 72% service game win rate. Yet injuries and upsets have plagued her lately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Another fan explained why Emma Raducanu struggled to close the set: “Emma is barely running for anything – her back is clearly playing her up. No intensity from her either.” Despite battling a back injury since the Australian Open, Raducanu is still grinding. At 3-4 in the first set, she raised her game, stepping into Li’s serve and firing an undefendable return. Li, unfazed, sprinted to the net and pressured Raducanu into a wide forehand error.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the fans remained unconvinced after the first set loss. One didn’t hold back: “Raducanu gets broken to open the second set and looks like she’s given up on court. The eternal wild card who has been gifted everything in life will go out in another opening match.” Harsh words, but the crowd’s tough. Raducanu’s battle with injury and form keeps the drama alive.

Since winning the US Open, Emma Raducanu’s best performance arguably came at the 2024 Eastbourne International, where she defeated then-world No. 5 Jessica Pegula in a significant victory that saw her save a match point to make it to the quarterfinals. This win marked her first against a Top 10 opponent and highlighted her potential amidst her ongoing recovery from injuries.

One user even dismissed her biggest achievement: “The biggest joke of all time is Raducanu winning US Open. Worst grand slam champion of all time. WTA is a JOKE.” But her 2021 US Open win was nothing short of sensational. As a qualifier ranked No. 150, she won 10 matches without dropping a set, beating top players like Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari before defeating Leylah Fernandez in an all-teenage final.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, it’s her current form that breaks fans’ hearts. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Emma Raducanu is Britain number 1 tennis player, playing a 250 tournament in her home country and she’s down a set and down a break in the second set. Someone please I want to jump into a canal💔”

The match is now moving into the second set. Will Raducanu bounce back from the first set loss and make it through to the next round? Only time will tell!