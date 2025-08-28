ESPN’s Broadcasting for WTA Raises Major Concern After Iga Swiatek’s Win: “Show a Some Respect”

The US Open has kicked in and the heat is rising. What carries the matches apart from the players’ intense battles on court? The commentary! Those dynamic voices narrating every point, every dramatic twist, and even sprinkling in notes about a player’s season. But it’s not always gold. Legendary commentator John McEnroe has often come under fire at the US Open. Fans slam him for factual errors, bias, and lack of prep. Some even call his approach ignorant and demand his removal. This year, it’s a fresh lineup under scrutiny.

Day five is underway in New York as players like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina fight for a spot in Round 3. Swiatek has already punched her ticket, but it was a grind. She battled past Suzan Lamens in three hard sets. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Pole.

She dropped the second set to the Dutch player, but roared back in the decider. She broke through with a final score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. A relief win. But the broadcast didn’t score as well. WCBD Sports Director Mark Morgan lashed out on social media. He wrote: “Hey @espn why is it during EVERY women’s singles match at the US Open the broadcasters are relentlessly negative? Seriously, Swiatek has won 6 majors, and she’s being picked apart. The men are not treated this way – show some respect. This gossipy approach is bullshit.” Ouch.

The commentary box that day featured Main Commentator Chris McKendry, Co-commentator Chris Evert, and Pundit Sloane Stephens. McKendry, a seasoned ESPN presence, brings polish and energy. Still, fans note her light tennis analysis and occasional slip-ups with names.

Evert, the former world No. 1, adds crisp insights and bold opinions. But she too draws fire. Critics point to her repetitiveness, a tendency toward bias, and comments on players’ personal affairs, like her headline-grabbing remarks about Emma Raducanu’s love life at Wimbledon 2025.

On the other hand, this is a first for Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion. She brings refreshing perspective from inside the game. She’s been well received in the booth, with most criticism aimed at her playing days, not her commentary. Even so, their take on this WTA match landed poorly with fans.

Oddly enough, a similar slip happened in the men’s draw. During Jannik Sinner’s opener against Vit Kopriva on August 26, the tennis wasn’t the talking point. The Italian cruised, but mid-rally the commentators cut to pop culture. One blurted out: “Taylor Swift is engaged. With, like a new record, or she is engaged to she’s gonna get married! So he said yes, way to go Taylor and Travis. Travis, way to go saying yes.” Fans blinked in disbelief.

Swiatek’s broadcast may have been interrupted, but her game was not. She dug in and delivered. Her press conference, on the other hand, didn’t play out as smoothly.

Iga Swiatek left perplexed after reporter asks an odd question

Following her win over Lamens, Swiatek’s post-match press conference took an unexpected turn. While addressing questions about the recent Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko drama, things got weird. A reporter asked Swiatek, in Polish, if she had thought about putting beads in her hair. The question understandably left her visibly baffled.

In the clip shared by an X user, Iga Swiatek responded with clear confusion: “[Translated from Polish] what is this question, excuse me? was I thinking if I wanted to weave beads into my hair? no. what’s going on? what is this question?” She seemed genuinely thrown off. Tennis journalist Jose Morgado was thrown off as well, writing, “What the…” in response to the tweet.

Polish fans watching the exchange say Swiatek didn’t engage with the odd query. Instead, she asked for clarification, her tone and facial expressions speaking volumes. Thankfully, the press conference wrapped up just a few minutes later, avoiding any further awkwardness.

But on the court, Iga Swiatek is having a strong season at 51-12. She's set to face Anna Kalinskaya in the third round on Friday, August 29. Will she knock out the Russian and make the Round of 16?