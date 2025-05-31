French Open: Coco Gauff Surpasses Idol Venus Williams in Strong Feat at the Parisian Clay

The admiration Coco Gauff has for her idols, Serena and Venus Williams, has never been a secret. She’s been vocal about how much they inspired her to pick up a racket. In fact, watching Serena at the Australian Open sparked her dream to become a GOAT in tennis, as revealed in her Rolex documentary. A look back at her life shows the youngster truly looked up to them. She was once an eight-year-old dancing to “Call Me Maybe” at Arthur Ashe Kids Day while Venus competed. Years later, she won the US Open in 2023. She became the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena in 1999. And if you thought this starlet stopped there, you’re wrong. She’s still smashing milestones.

Currently, Gauff is competing at the French Open, and has just reached the fourth round after taking down Marie Bouzkova. The American won in two straight sets, 6-1, 7-6, to advance at Roland Garros. So far, the 21-year-old hasn’t dropped a set. But that’s not her only achievement.

With this win, she’s now the youngest American woman to reach the fourth round at seven consecutive Grand Slam tournaments! She did it at the Australian Open (2020 and 2023), Wimbledon (2019, 2021, 2024), and the US Open 2024. This feat was last accomplished by Venus Williams, who did it nine times in a row between 1997 and 1999. Talk about following your idols.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t her first time matching the Williams sisters. She became the youngest American to notch 20 victories at the French Open in the Open Era, surpassing a record held by Serena. Her rapid rise includes becoming the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era in 2019, where she famously defeated Venus in her Grand Slam main draw debut.

Over the years, Coco Gauff has shown consistent excellence. She clinched her first WTA Tour-level title at the Linz Open in 2019, the youngest to do so since 2004. She won the 2024 WTA Finals, becoming the first American woman to claim that title since Serena in 2014. She’s reached career-high rankings of World No. 2 in singles and World No. 1 in doubles.

It’s heartwarming to see the young starlet from Delray step in the footsteps of those who inspired her, right? She once said, “Serena Williams has always been my idol… and Venus. They are the reason why I wanted to pick up a tennis racket.” She’s kept true to her word since.

But Serena retired two years ago in 2022. Venus is still on hiatus and undecided about hanging up her racket. She’s currently a commentator with TNT for the French Open. What does she have to say about Gauff’s form?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Venus opens up about giving Coco Gauff advice

Right now, Coco Gauff is trying to do one better than her 2022 Paris final, where she lost to Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams admitted she wouldn’t be lending any tips. Speaking to TNT Sports as a French Open analyst, she explained, “You know what? I was always playing against them. So, I never really got the chance to give them much advice. They were playing so well. I lost to both of them. So, it’s not easy to be in that position where you mentor and you’re playing against someone, but these girls know what they’re doing.”

Despite a 23-year age gap, Venus and Gauff did cross paths on court twice, most memorably at Wimbledon in 2019. Currently, the WTA legend hasn’t played on tour for over a year, while Gauff is now a Grand Slam champion after her US Open win in 2023.

However, Venus is thrilled to see the American’s growth. “I love her passion,” she said. “I think sometimes she is too hard on herself. I think she has just got to let go and allow herself to do what she can do.” With Gauff’s big expectations and her runner-up finish in Paris still fresh, Venus is rooting for her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As she said, “She has such big expectations of herself, so I would love to see her win here. She has come close.” Now, as she heads into the next round against Ekaterina Alexandrova, can Coco Gauff make it to her fifth Roland Garros quarterfinal? Share your thoughts on this below, we’d love to know what you think!