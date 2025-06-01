French Open: Drama Erupts as Iga Swiatek Cheekily Slams Chair Umpire Over False Calling

Iga Swiatek is making waves in her seventh French Open campaign! Ahead of her fourth round, the four-time champion couldn’t hide her nerves in her press conference after ousting Jaqueline Cristian in the third round. When asked if she had a preference between Elena Rybakina or Jelena Ostapenko as her next opponent, she laughed right after saying, “No.” Now, after facing Rybakina, she might be happier with who stepped onto the court for this match. Still, the match wasn’t without its off moments.

On Sunday, Iga found herself in a tough battle against the Kazakh, who took the first set from her, 1-6. Iga managed to regain her dominant form and took back control in the second set, 6-3. But tensions were on the rise as the third set got underway.

As reported by X users, there was a dramatic moment during Elena’s second serve that was called “out.” Umpire Kader Nouni came to check the mark and overruled it. But Swiatek seemed to have other plans when the umpire was checking the mark. She said, “I didn’t ask you to check it.” Seems like the Pole is putting all her cards on the table.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While neither Swiatek nor Rybakina didn’t explicitly asked for the mark to be checked, if the umpire has any doubt about the accuracy of a call—especially on a crucial point—they are empowered to come down and make their own assessment. The goal is to ensure the correct call is made. And sometimes, it’s necessary!

Remember when Aryna Sabalenka took a photo of the ball mark at the Stuttgart Open quarterfinal against Elise Mertens? She believed a ball called “out” was actually “in.” The call resulted in a break point for Mertens. After the umpire, Miriam Bley, initially checked the mark and confirmed the “out” call, Sabalenka still felt it was incorrect and asked her to re-check. When the umpire refused, Sabalenka decided to take matters into her own hands. Perhaps this time around, Umpire Kader Nouni didn’t want to take any chances.

In the end, Iga Swiatek won the match against Rybakina, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5! She advances to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the sixth time! Plus, this is her first win against the 2022 Wimbledon champion on clay! Their H2H now stands at 5-4!

Still, her playful exchange with the umpire might just steal the show so far. It’s hardly the first time she’s shown her cheeky side during a match. Back at the Miami Open, in her R16 clash with Elina Svitolina, the Pole couldn’t help but tease chair umpire Marija Cicak after getting a time violation. After the match, Swiatek strolled up to Cicak and quipped, “I almost thought I’m not getting a time violation from you.” Clearly, she knows how to keep things light even with her fierce, aggressive style on court!

Additionally, Swiatek is well aware of the rules and responsibilities that come with being an umpire. This was evident during the Australian Open. There, a double bounce debate arose in her quarterfinal match against Emma Navarro. Iga Swiatek was refreshingly honest about the situation, showing her respect for the umpire’s role.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iga Swiatek speaks about the chair umpire following double bounce drama

Swiatek powered past Emma Navarro with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory in the Australian Open quarterfinals at Rod Laver Arena on January 22. She started strong, taking the first set with ease and barely letting up in the second. Her form has been nothing short of beastly this tournament, and she’s looking every bit the contender for her first Melbourne title. Navarro, despite her grit and previous marathon matches, just couldn’t keep up with Swiatek’s relentless pace.

But the match wasn’t without controversy. A clear double bounce during a crucial point reignited debate over tennis’s new video review system. Emma lost the point, trailing 6-1, after Swiatek reached for a drop shot that bounced twice. The Australian Open’s review system only allows challenges on point-ending calls or if players stop play, so the moment slipped by. Swiatek faced backlash from fans and analysts, but she didn’t shy away from addressing it.

“Honestly, I didn’t see the replay after this point because after the point I didn’t look up for the screens because I wanted to stay focused. I wasn’t sure if it was a double bounce or if I hit it with my frame. I don’t know. Sometimes you don’t really look when you hit the ball. So I wasn’t sure. I thought this was like the umpire’s kind of job to call it, you know. I was also waiting for the VAR, but I didn’t see it, so I just kind of proceed. I already focused on the next one,” Swiatek said after the match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as Iga Swiatek heads into the French Open quarterfinals, she’s chasing a fourth straight title at Roland Garros. Her next challenge? A showdown with Elina Svitolina. Will she keep her streak alive and march into yet another semifinal? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!