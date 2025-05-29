“If Chris Hadn’t Been in the Way…” – Martina Navratilova Drops Brutal Bombshell on Chris Evert Amid French Open Chaos

The Evert-Navratilova rivalry, beginning in 1973, became one of sport’s most iconic. Their contrasting styles—Chris Evert’s calm baseline versus Martina Navratilova‘s aggressive serve-and-volley—fueled their dominance, holding the No. 1 ranking for nearly 12 years combined. They battled 80 times, including 60 finals, with Navratilova leading 43-37 overall and 10-4 in Grand Slam finals. Despite fierce competition, deep respect blossomed. As Navratilova put it, “If you tried to make the perfect rivalry, we were it. We brought out the best in each other,” a sentiment Evert echoed. But is that still how Navratilova feels?

Years after hanging up the racket, the two rivals turned a new leaf and became friends. However, Martina spoke with Sports Illustrated on May 29 and revealed some lingering thoughts. “Would I have won more if Chris hadn’t been in the way? Probably,” she told renowned tennis journalist Jon Wertheim.

Martina Navratilova had not yet won any Grand Slam singles titles when Chris Evert’s formidable presence truly entered the scene for her at the 1975 French Open final. Evert defeated her for the championship. This marked the start of their epic rivalry, with Evert initially holding the upper hand in their Grand Slam encounters. As she noted, “But even at the time I knew I was better for having her around. We made each other better. We made each other get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty AMAGANSETT, NY – AUGUST 25: Tennis Players Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova attend the 4th Annual JMTP Pro-Am In The Hamptons on August 25, 2018 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Navratilova steadily closed the gap, especially on grass. She claimed her first Wimbledon titles in 1978 and 1979, both over Chris Evert. While Evert dominated on clay, their rivalry intensified across all surfaces. Martina ultimately prevailed in 10 of their 14 major final meetings.

A standout year was 1984. Martina famously beat Evert in the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open finals, underscoring her comprehensive dominance. Though Chris secured significant Grand Slam final wins against Navratilova, like the 1985 French Open, it was generally Navratilova who held the edge in their biggest matches from 1982 onwards. She prevented Evert from adding more major titles to her already impressive tally. Yet, after 15 years of intense battles, they found themselves perfectly balanced: 18 Grand Slam titles individually.

But all said and done, the two ended up with a lifelong friendship that has stood the test of time. Chris Evert even noted once that they weren’t “only competitors” last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chris opens up about her friendship with Martina Navratilova

Back in September 2024, Ralph Lauren threw a memorable event to spotlight the fight against cancer. Evert reflected on her storied rivalry with Martina and made a touching revelation about their friendship. She said, “I know that you’re only a phone call away. We have such a rich history of again competing and especially towards the end of our careers, we became very, very close because we realized that we weren’t only competitors, that we were people with feelings as well and emotions. You’re one of my best friends and I know that I can always count on you.” You can just feel the warmth between them.

Evert’s last professional match came at the 1989 US Open, marking her official retirement. Navratilova, meanwhile, took her time, retiring from singles in 1994 but sticking around for doubles and mixed doubles until 2006.

Life after tennis brought new challenges, as both legends faced cancer. Navratilova battled throat and breast cancer, while Evert was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Both emerged victorious, and their friendship only deepened as they supported each other through those tough times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The WTA’s 50th anniversary in 2023 saw them reunited in a tribute video, reflecting on their careers and their bond. Evert captured it best: “There was a real camaraderie. They’re there when you’re in your late 20s or early 30s. I think you realize you’ve become secure enough with yourself. That you realize it’s not affecting your individual legacy. If anything, it’s adding to it, and it’s a legacy in itself. Once I had gotten to that point, we formed a great friendship. And even to this day, we’re even closer than we were when we were competing.”

So even as Martina jokes about Chris blocking her path to more Grand Slams, their story proves that the fiercest rivals can forge the strongest, most enduring bonds. What do you think? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!