Iga Swiatek Confesses Biggest Wimbledon Challenge That No Player Faced This Year

Iga Swiatek, who’s turned Paris into her personal trophy room with four of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros, just punched her ticket to her first Wimbledon semifinal. The 24-year-old took down 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5 on No. 1 Court, proving she’s much more than a clay-court specialist. Swiatek, who lifted the girls’ singles trophy here in 2018, now joins Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka, and Karolina Pliskova as the only active women to reach the semis at all four majors. Still, none of them will face the same struggle as Iga today!On Wednesday on Court 1, the Pole showed off her signature top-spinning forehand—somehow always landing in—and a flat backhand that zipped both down the line and inside-out. She took out Samsonova in straight sets, pushing her head-to-head tally to 5-0! As ecstatic as she may be, Iga can’t rest now. Why?

Thanks to some odd scheduling, the Polish No.1 will be back on court for her first SW19 semifinal tomorrow. It’s a Grand Slam first—no day off between matches. But she’s unfazed: “Well, for sure, it’s a different rhythm than usually what we have on Grand Slams. I think I only played twice like that, so I’ll just recover today, try not to celebrate too much, but already focus on the next one. You know, prepare in the evening, and I’ll be ready tomorrow,” she said in her post-match interview. But does she really have to worry?

via Imago Tennis – 2025 Wimbledon Championships – Womens Singles – 2nd round – Iga Swiatek v Caty McNally All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club – Thursday 3rd July 2025 Iga Swiatek of Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK

Swiatek’s season has been all about consistency, even if the trophy cabinet hasn’t grown yet. She’s made the quarterfinals or better at nine tournaments, with semifinal runs at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Madrid, and Roland Garros. Her Wimbledon record is picking up steam too—she’s now 16-5 on these lawns and finished runner-up in Bad Homburg after a tight loss to Jessica Pegula.

AD

Across the Grand Slams, Swiatek’s stats are dazzling: a 98-20 win-loss record, 119 aces, a 67.5% first-serve points won rate, and a 51.2% break point conversion through 47 matches. Solid, sharp, and still chasing that first title of the year—Swiatek’s season is anything but dull. In the meantime, stay locked in with our real-time Wimbledon coverage on the Live Blog!