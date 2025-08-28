Iga Swiatek on Setback Against World Number 66 During US Open Round 2: “Wasn’t Easy”

The nail-biter moments are what tennis is all about! Iga Swiatek just survived a scare of her own in round two of the US Open against world No. 66 Suzan Lamens! But with six Grand Slam titles, including her 2022 US Open crown, Swiatek knows exactly how to handle the high stakes and the pressure that comes with it. She’s fresh off her maiden WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open and a straight-sets win in round one (6-1, 6-2) that marked her 65th consecutive first-round victory! Now, after another win, she’s feeling the tension and confidence to take on the US Open!

On Thursday, the Pole battled through three tough sets, taking the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, overcoming a scare at Arthur Ashe Stadium. When asked about the challenging second set, Iga didn’t mince words. “Well, I started better in previous sets, I would say. Then later on, I just went to feeling confident with my serve and went for it. I’m happy that I closed it pretty fast, even though I lost one break but still,” she said in her post-match interview.

She added, “It wasn’t an easy match, and I did make some mistakes, so I’m happy, in the end, that I could again be more productive.” With this win, she marks another milestone of reaching the R3 at all Grand Slams this decade as the only WTA player to do so! But it wasn’t an easy one. The second seed stormed through the first set, racing past her Dutch opponent and looking primed for the kind of dominant early-round win that has become her trademark.

The 24-year-old was twice a break up in the second set but saw her frustration mount as her level dipped, giving Lamens a way back into the contest. In the deciding set, Swiatek took control again. She moved a double break clear and wrapped up the match after two hours and six minutes of tense action. It was a hard-fought win, showing off her resilience and precision on New York’s biggest stage.

What pushed her through? Well, it’s all about resets, she explained: “I felt like it kinda depended on me and if I was going to make mistakes or not, and sometimes I did. But yeah, I probably got a little tight in the second set, and she for sure used the opportunity and was taking her chances, so yeah, not easy. But obviously, the third set is a reset, you gotta start from the beginning, and I knew I could, you know, do a little bit more.”

With the chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking and secure her seventh career Slam, Iga has plenty on her plate. But she’s doing well to keep the momentum going!