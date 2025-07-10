Iga Swiatek Reveals Shocking Pre-Match Rituals That Helped Her Overcome Belinda Bencic at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek has done it again! Wimbledon has been a tough nut for her to crack, but she’s proving she’s always ready for the challenge. On July 10, she dismantled Belinda Bencic in a stunning straight-sets victory. The five-time Grand Slam champ needed just 71 minutes on Centre Court to seal a commanding 6-2, 6-0 win and book her first-ever final at the Championships! So, what keeps her so fired up to deliver these jaw-dropping performances?

Turns out, it’s all about her pre-match routine. Known for her unique quirks that contrast with her fiery on-court persona, Iga shared in her on-court interview how strict she is about her ritual. When asked about the music blasting through her headphones as she walks onto the court, she said, “Same as every time, I do keep my routines. So, there’s some AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones. So, yeah, a little rock, but not too hard.” Pretty hardcore, right?

But Iga’s music taste isn’t stuck in just rock. “Yeah, I mean, before the match. Because everybody is asking me if I listen to that all the time. They keep buying me vinyl records and everything and I’m like, ‘Guys, if I would listen to that all the time, I wouldn’t be able to sleep.’ So, it’s just pre-match, just to pump myself up. But off the court, when I don’t compete, I’m more of a pop, jazzy something,” Iga Swiatek revealed, showing off her diverse playlist.

She also opened up about how her hype song from her first Roland Garros win got totally overplayed. That song? ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses. “I had on my first Roland Garros that I won ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ I couldn’t even hear it ever again because of all this fuss that this song made,” she admitted. But don’t think she’s short on pump-up jams—her playlist is packed with plenty more.

A true Swiftie at heart, Iga Swiatek had an emotional moment last year when she missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. But after winning the 2024 French Open, she received a handwritten note from Swift herself. Overwhelmed, she shared on social media, “I’m dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13.” This year at the French Open, she was all about Dua Lipa’s tunes, even catching one of her concerts before the tournament.

Clearly, music keeps her energized and inspired on and off the court. And now, despite no day off, she’s made it to her first Wimbledon final!

Iga Swiatek opens up about her big challenge ahead of the semis

On Wednesday, Iga dazzled with her trademark top-spinning forehand that somehow always found its mark, plus a flat backhand zipping both down the line and inside-out. She swept past Samsonova in straight sets, extending her head-to-head lead to 5-0! But despite the thrill, Iga knows there’s no time to relax.

Thanks to some quirky scheduling, the Polish No. 1 faces a Grand Slam first—no day off before her SW19 semifinal tomorrow. “Well, for sure, it’s a different rhythm than usually what we have on Grand Slams. I think I only played twice like that, so I’ll just recover today, try not to celebrate too much, but already focus on the next one. You know, prepare in the evening, and I’ll be ready tomorrow,” she said after the match.

It seems a few rock anthems kept her energized and dancing past Bencic on the court. Now the big question: can Iga Swiatek keep that energy flowing and take down Amanda Anisimova in the final?