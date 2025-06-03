Iga Swiatek Snubs Taylor Swift to Shift Her Alliance With a Cheeky Celebration After French Open Victory

Iga Swiatek is a true fangirl at heart. Aside from being loved by millions around the world, the former World No.1 knows just how to unwind and relax. But when it comes to music, she’s oddly secretive. Her hype song from her first Roland Garros win was ruined by being overplayed. Which one? For her first Roland Garros win, her pump-up song was ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses. Later, she admitted, “I had on my first Roland Garros that I won ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ I couldn’t even hear it ever again because of all this fuss that this song made.” But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have other artists that get her hyped.

Swiatek beat Elina Svitolina in straight sets on Tuesday to reach the French Open semifinal. This victory marks Swiatek’s 40th career win at Roland Garros. She is now the second-fastest player to reach 40 wins at Roland Garros, tied with Bjorn Borg (42 matches), and only behind Rafael Nadal (41 matches). Seems like a call for celebration, right?

And she did just that. After leaving the court, Swiatek walked down the stairs of the players’ walk, dancing to ‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa. She pointed at the camera to the line “you want me” and sang along as she walked away. The Tennis Letter reshared the moment, captioned, “Iga Swiatek dancing down the stairs to Dua Lipa after reaching her 4th consecutive Roland Garros SF. A vibe 😂💃🏻” And it’s a vibe indeed!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ahead of her opening match at Roland Garros, she was seen having a great time at Dua Lipa’s concert. During her third concert tour, the pop star performed two nights at Paris La Défense Arena. Meanwhile, Iga was busy with practice sessions alongside Daria Kasatkina, Jasmine Paolini, and Aryna Sabalenka. But she took a break to watch Lipa’s show from above. She also participated in the official draw ceremony before enjoying the concert.

Later, she shared a video of herself dancing to hits like ‘Training Season’ and ‘Electricity.’ She recalled how she first heard Lipa’s song ‘Be the One’ nearly 10 years ago while traveling between tennis tournaments. “I still remember when almost 10 years ago I was traveling from one tournament to another and ‘Be the One’ was constantly on the radio,” Swiatek wrote. “All the time. And I loved it. It was so, so great to be able to see Dua last night live in Paris. What an amazing show. Another memory in the books.” Seems like a fitting start to her campaign as defending champion, right? But what about Taylor Swift?

Last year, the Pole had quite an emotional moment after being unsuccessful in getting tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour! But after winning the 2024 French Open, Iga even received a handwritten note from Swift. She tearfully reacted on social media, exclaiming, “I’m dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13.”

Now, while she might be jamming to Dua Lipa’s tracks for this edition of the French Open, we can rest assured that her love for Taylor Swift might extend that! After all, she revealed a deeper connection to Swift over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on Taylor Swift

In 2023, Iga celebrated her 22nd birthday just like any true Swiftie would—by looping Taylor Swift’s ’22’ all day. “In my head for sure,” Swiatek smiled after her second-round win at Roland Garros, even signing the camera with, “I’m feeling 22 #Swiftie” as a nod to her favorite song from Swift’s Red album. That record holds a special place in Swiatek’s heart, and it’s easy to see why—both women know a thing or two about making magic on the red stage.

Swiatek’s Swift fandom isn’t just about catchy tunes. “When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn’t feel alone,” she revealed. “Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me.”

On match days, though, Swiatek switches gears. She opts for harder rock—Lenny Kravitz is her pick this week—and skips the “pretty aggressive” Reputation era for the softer, more reflective folklore and evermore. “I love these two albums,” she said, and who can blame her? evermore even sneaks in a tennis reference on ‘cowboy like me.’ When asked which Taylor Swift era she identifies with now, Swiatek keeps it real: “In terms of my mindset and how I feel, it’s hard to say,” she admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now, with Aryna Sabalenka up next in the semifinals and Dua Lipa tunes fueling her energy, Swiatek looks ready for another shot at French Open glory. What do you think—can she make it to her fifth final in Paris? Share your thoughts in the comments below!