Iga Swiatek Surpasses American Legend in Bold US Open Record, but Here’s How She Can Rewrite History

Fresh off her first Wimbledon crown, Iga Swiatek is charging into New York with serious intent. The Pole finally lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish at SW19 after a year of near misses. And she did it in just 57 minutes, a statement title run that screamed dominance. Now, the spotlight has shifted to the US Open, and Swiatek is already building steam to grab another Slam.

Her debut in Flushing Meadows came against Emiliana Arango on Tuesday, and Swiatek wasted no time putting on a show. She blasted 26 winners compared to Arango’s five and owned her serve, winning 76% of service points without conceding a single break point. The result? A commanding straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-2, to extend her growing streak. But that’s not all this Pole has achieved this time around!

Iga Swiatek has entered the history books once again at the 2025 US Open. With her latest victory, she set a new benchmark in tennis, surpassing Monica Seles’ long-standing record for most consecutive opening-round wins in the Open Era. This was her 65th straight first-round victory in WTA singles, breaking Seles’ streak of 64.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The world No.1 has been a consistent force across seasons. She racked up 67 wins in 2022, 68 in 2023, and 64 in 2024. And, of course, she knows what it feels like to triumph in New York. Swiatek lifted the US Open trophy in 2022, beating Ons Jabeur in the final, and she’s made it clear that she’s chasing another deep run three years later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The dominance isn’t just in New York. Per OptaAce, Swiatek has now won 73 of 89 WTA-level matches in the United States since 2020. That’s an 82% win rate, the best of any player with at least 30 matches in that span. And earlier this summer, she proved she’s back to her winning ways, ending a 13-month drought with her sixth career Grand Slam at Wimbledon, followed by a title run in Cincinnati. The only title that stands in the way of achieving a Career Grand Slam (winning all Grand Slam titles across all surfaces) is the Australian Open.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On the other hand, as Iga Swiatek etched her name above Seles’ streak, the comparison between the two legends naturally comes up. While Seles retired in 2008 and the Pole’s career is still peaking, both belong firmly in the conversation among the greatest. Their numbers tell two incredible stories, one from the ’90s and one dominating the 2020s.

The World No.2’s collection already stands at six majors: four French Opens (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), one US Open (2022), and her first Wimbledon crown this summer in 2025. At just 24 years old, she has earned over $41,549,048 in prize money, placing her third on the all-time list. Seles, meanwhile, finished her career with $14,891,762 in earnings, ranking 41st. But her impact ran far beyond the numbers.

Seles became the youngest French Open champion ever in 1990 at 16 years and six months and went on a lightning run. Between 1990 and 1992, she claimed eight Grand Slam titles before turning 20 — four Australian Opens, three French Opens, and two US Opens. Her career was cruelly interrupted in 1993 after a shocking on-court attack in Hamburg. Yet she returned in 1995 to win the 1996 Australian Open, her ninth and final major.

Now, with Swiatek chasing history, there’s a familiar sense of destiny. She heads into New York with the chance to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to complete a Wimbledon, US Open double in the same year. Not only will this be another feather in her cap but it’ll also bring her closer to the No.1 position!

Currently, Aryna Sabalenka has led the WTA rankings since October last year. She holds a total of 11,225 points, while Swiatek holds 7,933 points! The Pole has only just returned to the No.2 position after overthrowing Coco Gauff after her win at the Cincinnati Open last week! Now, the stage is set in New York, but how does Iga feel about that pressure?

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on a successful US Open start

Following her straight-sets win over the Colombian, Swiatek didn’t hide her honesty. “First matches aren’t easy to get used to the rhythm,” she admitted, having already reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier this year. “For sure was a solid match.” The world No.2 enters the US Open as a favorite to lift her seventh Grand Slam. She’s just fresh off her Cincinnati Open win as well! Giving her the confidence to take on the hard courts in New York!

Against Arango, Iga Swiatek wasted no time imposing herself. She broke serve in the fourth game, broke again for a 5-1 lead, and coolly held serve to wrap up the first set. The second set carried the same ruthless energy. Swiatek broke immediately, added another in the seventh game, and sealed the straight-sets victory in just over an hour. It was clinical, commanding, and very much a statement of intent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flushing Meadows has always given Swiatek a special connection with fans. She felt it again during Tuesday’s on-court interview, where she lit up talking about the atmosphere. “Yeah, Polish fans are kind of everywhere,” she smiled. “It’s super nice to feel the support always. They’re coming kind of around the world too, every place I play. It’s great, but I also really appreciate people that come from different countries.”

Now her eyes turn to the second round, where she’ll meet Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands, ranked No.66. With her momentum from Wimbledon, her form in Cincinnati, and a roaring New York crowd behind her, Swiatek looks ready to chase history again. Can she keep it going all the way to a seventh Slam? Share your take below and don’t forget to catch every update on our US Open Live Blog!