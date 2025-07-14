Iga Swiatek’s Coaching Team Hits Back at Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Over Wimbledon Chaos

On Saturday, Iga Swiatek delivered a ruthless tennis masterclass against Amanda Anisimova. She took the American down in straight sets, not even letting her win a single game—all in just 57 minutes! The 6-0, 6-0 scoreline is a once-in-a-lifetime moment at a Wimbledon final. The Pole lifted her first-ever Venus Rosewater Dish and claimed her sixth Grand Slam title overall. But after the match, Brad Gilbert shared an interesting take that didn’t sit well with Swiatek’s team.

After the Wimbledon final, Gilbert, who coached Coco Gauff from August 2023 to September 2024, took to X to share his thoughts on Swiatek’s dominant win. He wrote, “That’s a very sad day for tennis on center court @Wimbledon. Got to feel for AA. Last time that happened 1988 @rolandgarros, final was like 35 mins Graf vs Zverev.” That’s not all, earlier he pointed out another stat: “Crazy, Iga Pop tourney stat, the highest ranked player she has played this @Wimbledon [Liudmila] Samsonova at 19. AA is ranked 12, not sure when last time someone won a slam without facing a top 10 player.”

And Swiatek’s team wasn’t having any of Gilbert’s commentary. As per the report of Express.co.uk, Swiatek’s physio, Maciej Ryszczuk, fired back under Gilbert’s tweet, calling his remarks “so low that even you can feel the bottom” and urged him to “do your research better.” He added, “Winning ugly doesn’t mean commenting ugly.” The Twitter tension was real, but Gilbert kept it lighthearted. He tweeted afterward, “Everyone take a freaking chill pill, it’s Twitter oouch on sensitivity.” While he didn’t respond directly, his tweet was definitely pointed.

Back to Iga Swiatek: while her win looked like a breeze, it’s a huge step up after a tough season. She hadn’t won a title since her Roland Garros victory last year. This season, she struggled to get past the semifinals in most tournaments, including the Australian Open and French Open!

At her first grass-court tournament in Bad Homburg, she reached the finals but lost to American Jessica Pegula. That defeat crushed her—she was seen crying on the bench. So this Wimbledon win was a massive turnaround for her and the team! Plus, her ranking just got a big boost. But, while Gilbert had his perspective, Andy Roddick was all in for Swiatek’s win!

Former ATP pro gives his support to Iga Swiatek’s big win!

Following the women’s final, when asked if Iga should have handed Amanda Anisimova a game out of courtesy, Roddick’s reply was sharp and clear: “No! It’s sports! You beat someone as badly as you can beat them! You cannot give someone a game!” He likened it to a workplace scenario, saying, “Imagine you being at your job… and then whoever you are bidding against goes, I don’t know, let’s just give them some money for their efforts.”

He praised Iga Swiatek’s ruthless serve throughout the tournament but pointed out Anisimova usually holds her own in that department. Still, she couldn’t crack Swiatek’s armor. “Iga’s second serve is attackable sometimes,” he said, “so if you’re out on court going 5-0, give this game, she holds another one, and it’s 5-2. Well, 5-2… no! You are protecting against everything.” The idea of easing up? Not in this sport.

Taking it up a notch, the American fired a fiery truth bomb: “You will not daylight into that room, you stomp on someone’s throat because this is sport and we have all agreed to this contract. We have all known since we were eight or nine years old that the person across from us is going to stomp on our faces and bleed every last point.”

From the first serve, Swiatek made it clear she was here to dominate. She broke early, surged to 3-0, and wrapped up the set 6-0 in just 25 minutes. Anisimova struggled, racking up 28 unforced errors and winning only 24 points total. The Pole broke her six times without reply! It was definitely a match to watch.

Roddick even pointed to Iga Swiatek’s idol, Rafael Nadal, to underline the point: “Do you think he ever took any points off? Absolutely not.” And that’s all Iga did. Now the dust on Wimbledon has settled as the men’s and women’s finals have wrapped up. Do you think Iga will keep up this ‘ruthless’ energy and clinch more titles going ahead? Share your thoughts in the comments below!