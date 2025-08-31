Jessica Pegula Delivers Special Message to Buffalo Bills’ Supporters as She Inches Closer to US Open Glory

No matter how high she climbs, Jessica Pegula keeps her Buffalo roots close. The American, proudly hailing from Buffalo, is never shy about her love for her home state and its football team. As a fellow athlete, she’s loud and proud for the Bills. She’s shown her support in big ways, like writing “Go Bills” on courtside cameras after wins. Now, she’s cheering for those who cheer for her!

Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium was another showcase for Pegula’s energy. She brought out the fireworks against fellow American Ann Li. In just 54 minutes, she notched a dazzling 6-1, 6-2 victory, advancing to the next round without dropping a set. It’s a big step up for the 2024 US Open finalist. After her first-round exit at Wimbledon, Pegula is out to prove her grit, and she’s doing just that, all smiles and gratitude.

Asked about her thoughts on football, Buffalo’s own did not hesitate to spotlight her fans. “I mean, there are so many Bills fans when I come here. I think it’s so cool that I’ve been able to take football fans and bring them into the tennis world, because in Buffalo there’s not really a lot of tennis, so that’s been really cool,” she said in her on-court interview.

“And everyone kind of roots for me, so I feel like I’m basically part of the team and part of Bills Mafia even when I’m out here on the tennis court. And I always feel that—I swear, every city I go to, whether it’s Australia, here, the Middle East, Europe, wherever—I always run into Bills fans. So, it’s really cool. I’m hoping we have a great season, so that’s all I can say,” She added.

For those unfamiliar with her story, Jessica’s father, Terry Pegula, turned $7,500 and some energy savvy into a sports powerhouse. He made his fortune selling East Resources during the shale boom, then pivoted the Pegulas into pro sports. Now, the Buffalo Bills are their undisputed pride, bought in 2014 and reshaped into playoff regulars under Josh Allen. The franchise is now valued at $6 billion, four times the family’s purchase price.

Now, Jessica Pegula carries that pride with her, win or lose. These days, she’s showing it on the tennis world’s biggest stages, and not just in the USA. Will that Buffalo spirit and fan support spark another US Open run? Time will tell. Follow all the US Open action on the EssentiallySports Live Blog!

While Jessica is still coming back from a roucky start to the American swing of the tour, she’s doing well. However, she did earlier speak of retirement earlier this month, but the bright side is she could possibly head over to the Bills after!

Jessica Pegula talks joining the family business

On August 29, Pegula told Bloomberg how she might stay close to the Buffalo Bills if she ever retires from tennis. “It feels like more business,” she said. “In the beginning, it felt more fun but now that we’re pretty good, you take it seriously. You don’t really care about anything else, you’re just there to win the game.” She’s clearly all about winning, on or off the court!

As Terry Pegula’s daughter, she catches some Bills games in the offseason. And just like her tennis, she treats those games with the same fierce focus. Winning is non-negotiable.

Pegula hinted she won’t play pro tennis past 35, just four years away. On August 11, she admitted on the Tennis Insider Club podcast she felt “burnout” last season but is recharged now. Still, “I think that is where I for sure have to stop.” The 2028 LA Olympics might be an exception, with Coco Gauff urging her to keep going. “I think I was talking to Coco, and she was like, you can play until LA. She was mad at me because I was like maybe a couple more years, and she was like, if you’re going to play two more years, you might as well play another year for the LA Olympics.”

Looking ahead, Jessica Pegula hasn’t ruled out a role with the Bills. “If the opportunity presented itself, which I’m sure there’s a chance that could happen. I’ve definitely always been interested. I’ve loved sports, even before we’ve had relation with the teams. I’ve always wanted to be the first female GM of a hockey team. That was my goal.”

But for now, it’s all about the US Open. After early exits in Washington, Montreal, and Cincinnati, can she bounce back and make a deep run? Share your thoughts!