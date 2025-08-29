Jessica Pegula Drops Massive Serena Williams’ Parallels as US Open Win Lands Her in Elite Group

Home Slam grounds can spark a player’s turnaround, and Jessica Pegula is proving just that! The US Open’s fourth seed came in fresh off a disappointing Wimbledon R1 exit. The American swing wasn’t smooth sailing for Pegula. Early losses in Washington, Montreal, and Cincinnati tested her, but at the US Open? She’s putting her best foot forward—and it’s paying off!

Pegula breezed through her opening New York match, beating Mayar Sherif in straight sets. She did the same to Anna Blinkova, earning her spot in Round 3! Today’s match against Victoria Azarenka was a real test, but Pegula prevailed again. Another straight-sets win against a player she was tied 3-3 with head-to-head. Now, she’s broken that tie and hit a new milestone!

According to OptaAce on X, “Jessica Pegula is oldest player to reach the Round of 16 in four consecutive editions in Women’s Singles at the US Open since Serena Williams between 2011-2016. Top.” Exciting stuff, right? Many doubted the 31-year-old given her form before the US Open, but just look at her now!

She had to summon every ounce of grit to get past Victoria, making a tough win look effortless. This keeps her dream of a first Grand Slam on home soil alive! Pegula, last year’s 2024 finalist, sailed through the first set, but former world number one Azarenka fought hard despite a leg injury. After last year’s heartbreaking loss to Aryna Sabalenka in New York, she’s one step closer to glory!

Despite her rocky start at this tournament, Pegula’s 2025 season hasn’t been a flop! She won three titles in Bad Homburg, Charleston, and Austin. Plus, she joined Serena in the elite club of players with the most WTA 1000 finals post-30, reaching the 2025 Miami Open final. Is she ready to turn the tables now at New York?

Jessica Pegula’s remains positive despite tough run lately

Pegula bounced back brilliantly after a tough Wimbledon first-round exit this summer, finding herself once again in the fourth round of a Grand Slam. On Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, she toppled two-time Australian Open champ Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 7-5. “I just tried to focus on going back to my strategy, things that went well in the first set,” Pegula said. “I thought I moved and scrambled really well, I wanted to make the match physical.”

In the first set, the fourth seed was on fire with three aces and 10 winners, while Azarenka stumbled with four double faults and a first-serve win rate of just 36%. But the 36-year-old former Grand Slam star showed her grit in the second set, breaking serve and saving a break point to seize control. The momentum swung wildly as mistakes from both players triggered three consecutive breaks.

Pegula kept her nerve, saving break points before finally seizing one, although some costly forehand errors after double faults handed Azarenka a lifeline. The pendulum swung right back as Pegula broke in the final game to clinch her place in the last 16. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Last year this place was really special… My results weren’t that amazing the last couple of months, so being able to turn it around really quickly was awesome.”

Breaking through a career-long barrier by reaching the US Open final last year, Jessica Pegula has had her share of ups and downs, including a confidence shake from Wimbledon and early-round losses.

Now, she’s set to face Ann Li in an all-American Round of 16 clash. Can she keep her momentum and make another deep run? Share your thoughts below and follow the latest US Open action on the EssentiallySports live blog!