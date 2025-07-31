Jessica Pegula Surpasses Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in Stunning WTA Record

In a sport defined by legends, Jessica Pegula is quietly rewriting history. The No. 4-ranked player is now tackling her seventh WTA 1000 event in Montreal and kicking it off in strong form! She was devastated after her early exit at Wimbledon last month, falling in the first round in London, and her loss last week in Washington. But she’s no quitter. She said she hoped “to find some magic here in Canada” ahead of her campaign at the National Bank Open as the third seed—and she’s taking away much more than just a win!

On Thursday, Pegula launched her Canadian Open defense with a significant 7-5, 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari. The world No. 4 notched her 18th win in 20 matches at this tournament. She now defends the titles she won in 2023 and 2024. But that’s not all!

Now, Jessica Pegula has set a new standard at the Canadian Open. She now owns a 90.0% win rate—the highest ever by a player in a single WTA 1000 event (minimum 20 matches) since 2009, according to Opta Ace on X. This milestone, achieved as she bids for a third consecutive title, highlights her incredible consistency and dominance on Canadian hard courts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

By reaching this mark, Pegula passed legends like Serena Williams—who held an 88.9% win rate at the Italian Open, peaking during her 2013, 2014, and 2016 title runs. She also moved past Maria Sharapova’s 88.5% in Rome, set with triumphs in 2011, 2012, and 2015. Pegula even topped Iga Swiatek’s 88.0% at Indian Wells (with wins in 2022 and 2024), and another Williams milestone of 87.9% at the Miami Open, set during that legendary run between 2002 and 2015.

So far this season, she’s already battled through six WTA 1000 events. She started with a quarterfinal in Qatar, hit the Round of 16 in Dubai and Indian Wells, then charged to the finals in Miami. Her clay-court campaign was tougher, with first-round exits in both Madrid and Rome. This week’s Canadian Open marks her seventh WTA 1000 tournament of the year—each outing fueling her status as a deep-draw threat.

Her mastery at the Canadian Open now stands as the ultimate benchmark for consistency at a single WTA 1000. Earlier in May, when talking about her results at 1000s and Slams, she said, “It’s really tough, I mean to be Top 5, you’ve to be winning tournaments, you’ve to be posting big results in the 1000s or the Grand Slams and that’s not easy to do, especially with all the depth that we have in women’s tennis. So, I mean, a lot goes into it.” She proved that in her opener!

Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari traded early blows. Pegula capitalized first and grabbed a 3-1 edge. Sakkari came storming back with 12 consecutive points, collecting five set points, yet Pegula turned the tables by bagging four straight games to take it 7-5. In the second set, Pegula’s serve shined—71% first serves in, winning 82% of those points—to sprint to a 4-1 lead. Though Sakkari tried to mount a comeback with a break, Pegula held her nerve and sealed it with poise.

The road ahead doesn’t get easier. She remains world No. 4, with Swiatek and Gauff still fighting hard. The question—how will she persevere?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jessica Pegula reveals game plan heading into Canadian Open

Ahead of her campaign as the two-time defending champion, she’s hungry to make history. She shared, “I have great memories of this place, both here and in Toronto. Everyone keeps reminding me of the possibility of winning a hat-trick, but it’s still a long way off. Still, I hope to find some magic here in Canada.” Via We Love Tennis, she added, “At least something close to what has allowed me to play my best tennis in recent years.” The buzz around a third straight National Bank Open crown is real!

Chasing that elusive three-peat, Pegula won in 2023 and 2024, beating Liudmila Samsonova and Amanda Anisimova, this year’s Wimbledon finalist. Reflecting on her SW19 exit, she said, “Wimbledon didn’t go the way I wanted. I was disappointed, but it’s not so bad to be home for two and a half weeks before starting this tour.” Her 2025 season’s been a rollercoaster, yet impressive: three singles titles on three surfaces — the ATX Open in March, her first clay crown at Charleston in April, and Bad Homburg on grass in June after outplaying Iga Swiatek. A career first!

Despite these wins, Pegula hasn’t reached a Grand Slam or WTA 1000 final this year — breaking a streak since 2021. She started strong in the Middle East with quarters and semis in Doha and Dubai, then made the Miami Open final in March, falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her talent caught the eye of Serena Williams’ childhood coach Rick Macci, who tweeted, “Pegula has always been one of the best pure ball strikers on tour not to win a Slam. She can beat anybody anytime anywhere. One of the most rock-solid players off both wings. The Buffalo Blaster could grab a SLAM this year.”

With AO, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon behind her, the US Open awaits. She returns as the 2024 finalist, but first, Montreal calls. Up next: Anastasija Sevastova. Will Pegula conjure more Canadian magic? Share your thoughts in the comments below!